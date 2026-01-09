Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kia has used the 2026 Brussels Motor Show to reveal three new performance-oriented electric models, expanding its GT lineup with the EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT.

The new hot trio marks the latest step in the brand's strategy to extend its GT badge across a broader range of electric cars, taking in everything from compact SUVs and hatchbacks to larger family-focused models.

All three new GT variants are designed to combine upgraded hardware with software-led features, with the aim of delivering a more engaging driving experience while retaining everyday usability. The new models sit alongside existing GT models including the EV6 GT and EV9 GT, both of which have already brought Kia's performance sub-brand into the electric era.

"Our new electric Kia GT models prove that electrification can be emotional and resolute," said Seehang Chang, president and CEO of Kia Europe. "The EV3 GT, EV4 GT, and EV5 GT will deliver an engaging, confidence-inspiring drive, combining the instant responsiveness of electric power with sporty character and all-purpose capability. These GTs are crafted for those who seek the best of both worlds: excitement while embracing a future of responsible mobility".

The EV3 GT and EV4 GT, like the standard models, share much of their underlying engineering, with Kia applying a common technical package across two distinct model lines. Both are built on the E-GMP platform and use a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system producing a combined 288bhp, with 194bhp delivered to the front axle and 94bhp to the rear. Power comes from an 81.4kWh battery, while electronically controlled suspension with GT-specific tuning and 20-inch alloy wheels with performance-focused tyres are standard.

A dedicated GT drive mode also differentiates these models from regular versions, linking power delivery, steering response, suspension settings and vehicle displays, while features such as Virtual Gear Shift and active sound design are intended to enhance driver engagement. Virtual Gear Shift is designed to introduce a more tactile sensation during acceleration and deceleration, while the sound system generates a digital soundtrack that changes with speed and load.

The EV3 GT brings this package into the compact SUV segment. Measuring 4,310mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,575mm in height, it combines relatively upright proportions with GT-specific chassis tuning. Kia says this is intended to deliver stability and control without sacrificing the practicality expected from a compact SUV. Inside, the EV3 GT gains semi-bucket seats inspired by those in the larger EV9 GT, along with distinctive interior accents and ambient lighting that changes with the selected drive mode.

The EV4 GT, pictured above, applies the same mechanical setup to its own, sportier body styles. Available as both a hatchback and a fastback, the EV4 GT measures 4,450mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,485mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,820mm. Kia claims this allows for a more agile driving character, while the interior features its own GT-specific details, including those semi-bucket sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel and a dedicated GT-mode interface.

Performance figures for the two models are similar. The EV3 GT completes the 0-62mph sprint in 5.7 seconds, while the EV4 GT is a tenth of a second quicker. Both support DC fast charging tech that’s claimed to fill the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 31 minutes.

The third model unveiled in Brussels, the EV5 GT (pictured below), extends the GT treatment into Kia's new mid-size SUV. Larger than the EV3 and EV4, the EV5 GT measures 4,610mm in length and 1,875mm in width, and also uses the E-GMP platform. However, it features a more powerful dual-motor system producing a total of 301bhp.

As with the smaller GT models, the EV5 GT features electronically controlled suspension, though in this case Kia adds a road preview system designed to adapt the chassis to upcoming surface conditions. The model rides on 20-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres and completes the 0-62mph sprint in 6.2 seconds.

Kia also used the Brussels show to underline the history of its GT badge. It was first introduced in 2013 on the Ceed GT and PreSeed GT, and was later applied to the Stinger GT in 2017, before moving into the electric era with the launch of the EV6 GT in 2022.

That car went on to be named World Performance Car of the Year in 2023, with later updates increasing its output. More recently, the EV9 GT has brought the badge to Kia's largest SUV.

Production of the EV3 GT, EV4 GT and EV5 GT is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with an arrival in the UK expected at the end of the year. We'll get an idea of pricing nearer to that time.