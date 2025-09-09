Leapmotor has revealed two new electric models at the Munich Motor Show. The B05 and B10 will join the Leapmotor T03 – Britain’s cheapest car – and the Leapmotor C10 full-size SUV.

The Chinese brand, part-owned by Stellantis, unveiled the all-new B05 hatchback alongside the European launch of its B10 electric SUV — both set to target big-selling rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4.

The B05 is a compact C-segment hatchback designed for what the company calls “urban trendsetters,” with a focus on performance, smart tech and bold design.

open image in gallery The Leapmotor B05 is a spacious family hatchback ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

With its frameless doors, 19in alloy wheels and a width of 1,880mm — the broadest in its class — the B05 promises decent interior space with measurements of 4,430mm in length, 1,520mm in width and a 2,735mm wheelbase. The styling follows Leapmotor’s ‘tech-nature aesthetic,’ blending sharp lines and muscular curves in the hope that the car will appeal to a younger, style-conscious demographic.

“The B05 is more than a car – it’s a statement. It reflects our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering the next generation of drivers across Europe and beyond,” said Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International.

Alongside the B05, Leapmotor also launched the B10 SUV, which will open for UK orders later this year ahead of first deliveries in winter. The B10 will be sold in over 30 global markets, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and South America.

open image in gallery The Leapmotor B10 was first shown at this year's Shanghai Motor Show ( Steve Fowler/The Independent )

Built on Leapmotor’s latest LEAP3.5 architecture, the B10 claims a 50:50 weight distribution, with multi-link rear suspension and chassis tuning developed with the brand’s partner Stellantis. Measuring 4,515mm long, 1,885mm wide and 1,655mm tall, with the same 2,735mm wheelbase as the B05, it’s designed to fit seamlessly into European roads and lifestyles.

Inside, the B10 also claims one of the most spacious cabins in its segment, including 2,390mm of length from the rear seat to the footwell, 1,400mm of rear passenger width, and headroom of 1,027mm at the front and 1,005mm at the rear. The interior features 22 smart storage compartments, flexible seat configurations and a 14.6in 2.5K floating touchscreen powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chip. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, alongside Leapmotor’s own LEAP OS 4.0 Plus system.

The B10 will be offered with two battery options depending on market. The Pro version features a 56.2kWh pack claiming up to 224 miles of WLTP range, while the ProMax version uses a 67.1kWh battery with up to 270 miles of range. Both variants support 11kW AC charging and 168kW DC rapid charging, the latter enabling a 30-80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes.

Leapmotor is targeting a five-star E-NCAP safety rating with a high-strength steel safety cage, 17 ADAS features and a 360-degree camera system.

The B10 will come in two trim levels: Life and Design. The Life model includes an 18in alloy wheel set, a 1.8sqm panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade, 360-degree parking camera and full ADAS package. The Design version adds ECO leather upholstery, ambient lighting and heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats.

Leapmotor offers a simplified “one model, one version” strategy in the UK. Full prices and specifications will be announced nearer to the cars’ launches, but with the brand’s focus on value with its existing T03 and C10 models, we’d expect the B10 to cost around £30,000 and the B05 around £28,000 when they go on sale in the UK next year.