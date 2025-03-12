Lexus reinvents the steering wheel with updated all-electric RZ SUV

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Lexus has reinvented the steering wheel in its updated Lexus RZ all-electric SUV.

The revised model is the first to get the Lexus steer-by-wire technology that does away with a mechanical link between the steering wheel and the front wheels. In the case of the new RZ, it also gets an aircraft-style ‘yoke’ rather than a traditional circular wheel.

open image in gallery The revised Lexus RZ gets an improved range and faster charging ( Steve Fowler )

The new steering system is said to reduce unwanted vibrations through the steering wheel, but claims to still give the driver feedback via electronic signals. The steering is also dynamic, adjusting according to the RZ’s speed making it more manoeuvrable at low speeds and feel more dynamic on twisty roads. The maximum turning radius is only 200 degrees from lock to lock.

The new RZ also gets a welcome range boost thanks to a 77kWh battery and more efficient electric motors – Toyota claims that the car will go 60 miles further on a full charge than before, so a maximum range of around 350 miles can be expected.

Like it’s new electric Toyota siblings which share the same EV tech as the Lexus, there’s a boost to charging time if not speed. The fastest charge rate remains at 150kW, but battery pre-conditioning will speed the charging process. A new 22kW on-board AC charger will also speed charging on AC chargers.

open image in gallery The new Lexus RZ is quieter than before thanks to improved sound deadening in the boot ( Steve Fowler )

As well as the steer-by-wire tech, the new RZ gets what Lexus calls Interactive Manual Drive, in effect paddle shifters behind the steering wheel allow the driver to shift up and down through eight virtual gears, with feedback through the throttle and with sound to mimic manual gear changes.

Lexus’ pursuit of quietness in the car has been boosted by additional soundproofing, including in the boot area. New sustainable materials and ambient lighting also feature inside.

The new RZ comes in three different power configurations with 221bhp in the RZ350e, 376bhp in the RZ500e and 402bhp in the RZ550e which is only available in F Sport trim.

Potential new RZ buyers will have to wait until early 2026 before they can get one of the new models, although it will be the first of three new all-electric models coming to the UK.

Following the RZ it’s expected that an all-electric ES saloon and an electric version of the smaller NX SUV will arrive.