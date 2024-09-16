Lexus UX review: A compact electric SUV let down by outdated tech

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Lexus UX, also known as the Lexus UX 300e, brings the Japanese premium brand’s renowned luxury and quality to the small electric SUV sector. But while it’s only been on sale since 2020, it is already looking past its best.

While a rushed update in 2023 gave it a desperately-needed boost in battery range, it is still compromised by its outdated CHAdeMO rapid charge technology. The DC charging speed itself is far too slow as well, at just 50kW.

The Lexus UX has other challenges. Even for a small family SUV, it’s too cramped in the back, with small door openings and a lack of legroom. The boot is small as well.

It’s not all bad. Since the update in 2022, the EV range itself is a pretty impressive 280 miles, and the famed Lexus refinement is there in the way that it drives. The infotainment is much-improved, too. But with the EV sector developing so fast, Lexus has been left behind with the UX – particularly with prices from £41k.

How we tested

I collected the Lexus UX from the firm’s HQ in Epsom and took it on a big tour across the Surrey countryside, before a quick blast back on the A23.

The Lexus UX comes with a much-improved Lexus Link infotainment system. ( Lexus )

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Lexus UX now has a 72.8kWh battery, which improves the range to 279 miles. This is big boost on the original model’s sub-200-mile range. This figure is for models on 17-inch wheels; upgrade to 18-inch wheels and it dips a little, to 274 miles.

Incredibly, the Lexus UX still uses outdated CHAdeMO tech for DC rapid charging. The European standard is CCS, and these are the rapid-chargers you’ll find springing up all over the place. Older CHAdeMO units are becoming a rarity. And even when you do find one, the Lexus UX will only fast-charge at a rate of 50kW. Many will find this unacceptable.

Bizarrely, the Lexus UX has two charge points at the rear, one on either side. The right-hand side is for AC home charging, with the DC charger hidden behind the left-hand charge flap. You’re bound to forget which side needs to be parked close up to a charger.

The 204PS electric motor does perform smoothly, and 0-62mph performance in 7.5 seconds is decent. It also rides fairly smoothly, particularly on 17-inch wheels, although it’s not particularly dynamic through the bends.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Lexus UX has an incredibly well-built interior. Lexus brings luxury car standards to the premium sector, with the UX displaying impeccable fit and finish. The quality of the materials is high, and it’s all very tactile. The dash design itself, with its pod-like instrument panel and central touchscreen, is also pretty smart.

However, for a car that measures nearly 4.5 metres long, it feels rather cramped in there. The front seats are mounted quite low down, so you don’t quite get the commanding SUV-like driving position of some of its rivals. The high window ledge makes it feel a bit claustrophobic as well.

The rear is worse. The door openings are tiny, and there’s next to no space under the front seats for rear passengers. Combine this with the high floor and it leads to a perched feeling that adults will soon grumble about. Even the boot is small, measuring just 367 litres.

Inside, the Lexus UX is well-finished and refined, but it’s a little cramped for a family SUV. ( Lexus )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The original Lexus UX was criticised for its outdated infotainment. With the 2023 update, the latest Lexus Link system was introduced – and it’s a huge update. Far easier to use via the enlarged touchscreen (rather than a fiddly remote trackpad), it’s also now fully connected and has a comprehensive array of features.

The only frustration is that the great-looking 12.3-inch screen is reserved for top-spec Takumi; other models get an 8.0-inch screen. Oh, and while Apple CarPlay is wireless, Android Auto remains wired.

There’s some appealing luxury car tech fitted even to the standard Lexus UX, such as electric heated front seats and even power steering column adjustment. Premium Plus adds heated rear seats, while Takumi upgrades the standard six-speaker stereo to a brilliant 13-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound setup.

Prices and running costs

The Lexus UX is a little more affordable than it was, with prices starting from just under £41,000. The extra features of Premium Plus are £44k, and top-spec Takumi is £50k. But while it now has a decent range, this is still pretty expensive for a cramped small SUV with ageing battery tech.

Efficiency could be better, with it averaging 3.6 miles per kWh of electricity – particularly given its compromised rapid charging capability. Insurance is a bit steeper than some of its rivals, and service intervals are every year or 10,000 miles, rather than the two-year intervals now commonplace.

The Lexus UX has a decent range of 279 miles, but its 50kW charging speed is very slow. ( Lexus )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Even on a DC charger, the Lexus UX takes a yawning 1 hour 27 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent, via outdated CHAdeMO tech.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Lexus UX looks okay value compared to premium rivals, until you realise how much more advanced they are.

Do Lexus replace batteries for free?

Lexus guarantees the EV battery for 10 years or 100,000 miles.

The verdict: Lexus UX

The Lexus UX is a pretty car, but a flawed EV. It relies on outdated CHAdeMO tech for rapid charging, and even then, the rate is a paltry 50kW. Lexus needs to do better here.