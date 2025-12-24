Range Rover Evoque review: Classy SUV is not the force it once was, but still appeals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Range Rover Evoque is no longer as fashionable as it once was, but it remains a solid choice for those who want Range Rover kudos without having to pay quite so much for the privilege.

It’s particularly cost-conscious in plug-in hybrid guise, which blends the smallest petrol engine ever seen in a Range Rover with an electrified drivetrain to deliver the first Evoque that can run in pure EV guise.

By today’s standards, the battery isn’t the biggest, meaning the real-world range isn’t the best either. But it still allows a decent amount of pure electric running, particularly if you drive mainly in the suburban areas the Evoque likes to call home. The petrol engine is ready and waiting for when you want to explore further afield.

As the most compact Range Rover of all, the Evoque is also the easiest to drive. It measures less than 4.5 metres long and the high seating position is combined with good visibility to take the stress out of driving. It’s enjoyable too, with good handling and a smooth ride. Although most won’t venture further than a muddy field, the Evoque is pretty impressive off road too.

Then there’s its smartly-finished interior. It’s made from good quality materials and Land Rover offers some beautiful colour and trim combinations, including a wonderful sustainable fabric called Kvadrat. Its infotainment system is top notch, too. There are more spacious small SUVs around, but few that make you feel as special as this.

How we tested

I attended the launch of the second-generation Range Rover Evoque in Greece, and later spent a week with one back here in the UK. This gave me plenty of time to test out the plug-in hybrid tech, along with putting it through the family-friendly practicality test.

open image in gallery The steering feels particularly precise in town, which should help keep those expensive alloy wheel choices away from kerbs ( Range Rover )

Range Rover Evoque Specs

Price range: £49,110-£58,385

£49,110-£58,385 Battery size: 12.1kWh

12.1kWh Maximum EV range: 39 miles

39 miles Engine: 1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Range Rover Evoque has a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that’s combined with a reasonably powerful 108hp electric motor. It gives a total system output of 270hp for 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds. It’s a strong performer, although that three-cylinder layout is hardly the most cultured, and it will sound a little busy when worked hard.

At 12.1kWh, the battery isn’t the biggest, with official testing putting the range at 39 miles. Land Rover says the realistic range will be around 30 miles, which seems a bit on the low side these days, reflecting the age of the Evoque’s core technology. It does, however, have DC rapid charging, which allows an 80 percent top-up in around half an hour.

The Range Rover Evoque is a fine car to drive. It has confident, assured handling, with a nice feel through the steering and easy ability to thread it down tight roads. The steering feels particularly precise in town, which should help keep those expensive alloy wheel choices away from kerbs.

The Evoque is even more able with the optional Adaptive Dynamics tech. As the name suggests, the adaptive suspension tailors itself to the road surface in real time, meaning it can shrug off even the gnarliest of surfaces.

The Range Rover Evoque is assured off road too, with Terrain Response 2 configurable settings coming as standard on all models. With a choice of modes including mud and ruts, sand, grass-gravel-snow and comfort, there should be a setup to make the most of whatever road you’re on. Or you could just leave it in auto and let the car work out what mode is best.

open image in gallery Even a standard Range Rover Evoque feels fairly fancy ( Range Rover )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Range Rover Evoque has an interior that lives up to the premium connotations of the British monarchy’s favourite SUV brand. Constant updates to the colour and trim options have helped it keep pace with fashion, and crucially keep a couple of steps ahead of the competition.

Even a standard Range Rover Evoque feels fairly fancy, and this is built upon as you move up through the range. Autobiography models are positively lavish, and that’s before you start tailoring things further through the extensive array of options.

It’s really comfortable. The seats are supportive and you get dual individually-sliding armrests on the centre console, just like on a bigger Range Rover. Careful design has helped maximise visibility.

Rear seat space isn’t the most commodious around, but it makes the most of what it has. It’s easy to step in and out and there’s just enough space for adult-sized feet and knees. Headroom is fine, even with the panoramic glass roof.

The boot is practical too. It has 472 litres of space, and studious design has helped ensure there’s space for golf clubs stowed fully sideways, or two carry-on suitcases stored lengthways alongside one another.

open image in gallery This infotainment system is a delight to use ( Range Rover )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Range Rover Evoque has a superb infotainment system that uses the firm’s own in-house Pivi Pro technology. Latest models use a large 11.4-inch curved glass screen, a freestanding setup that’s an improvement over the smaller-format display of earlier models.

This infotainment system is a delight to use. The crisp graphics look gorgeous and the system is swift and snappy, with most things accessible without having to dive deep into submenus. It can even help you locate public DC rapid chargers when on the move. It’s backed up by a digital driver display.

The only gripe I have is that the climate controls have now been integrated into the screen, rather than having their own dedicated controls lower down; that space is now given over to a wireless smartphone charger (naturally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard).

The regular six-speaker sound system is alright, but you really want one of the Meridian premium setups. Dynamic SE has a 400W system with 11 speakers, subwoofer and Meridian Digital Sound Processing. Autobiography builds on this with a 650W system featuring 14 speakers and Meridian’s detail-boosting Trifield technology.

Integrated Spotify helps you make the most of the premium sound systems. Amazon Alexa is also built into the Pivi Pro tech – and owners can even interact with their vehicle remotely using the Land Rover Remote Skill on an Alexa device.

There’s technology you can do without on the Range Rover Evoque, mind. Top of the list here is the ‘ClearSight’ rear view mirror. It integrates a video monitor into the regular rear-view mirror, so you can watch a live feed of what’s behind instead of a plain old mirror. It’s meant to help boost visibility when, say, you have passengers in the rear – but because your eyes have to refocus each time, it’s actually rather unpleasant to use. This is very much first-generation technology that’s best avoided.

open image in gallery As with a larger Range Rover, you can craft a very rich and luxurious Evoque… but it will cost you ( Range Rover )

Prices and running costs

The Range Rover Evoque plug-in hybrid starts from around £49,000. For those unfamiliar with how expensive modern cars have become, this may come as a surprise, but it is broadly par for the course – and it is only around £4,500 more than an entry-level non-hybrid model The Range Rover Evoque becomes even pricier when you move up through the trim line-ups, or start consulting the options list, mind. As with a larger Range Rover, you can craft a very rich and luxurious Evoque… but it will cost you.

It should be cheap on fuel, particularly as the 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine is reasonably efficient overall. You won’t achieve anything near the official figure of 201mpg, but a good 40mpg should be attainable.

Range Rover Evoque rivals

Audi Q5

BMW X3

Mercedes-Benz GLA

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Range Rover Evoque has rapid DC charging as standard, enabling the battery to be fully charged at a public charger in as little as 30 minutes. Using a home wall box, it takes around two hours.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Range Rover Evoque line-up starts from almost £45,000 and the plug-in hybrid version costs from over £49,000. This makes it an expensive machine – but the plug-in hybrid premium isn’t as hefty as it could be.

Does Land Rover replace batteries for free?

The Range Rover Evoque plug-in electric hybrid has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for its high-voltage battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Range Rover Evoque has always been a popular model, but it’s been something of a forgotten icon in recent years as parent firm JLR has concentrated on more profitable full-size Range Rovers. It’s still worth checking out though, even if it’s not the freshest model around.