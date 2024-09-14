Subaru Solterra review: A sharp and stylish electric family SUV

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Subaru Solterra is a crisp-looking electric family SUV from the Japanese off-road brand. It shares plenty with the Toyota bZ4X – the two cars were jointly developed together – but Subaru’s bespoke front end and jewel-like headlights give it a modern appearance.

It has a fairly large 71.4kWh battery, giving an on-paper range of up to 289 miles. However, this drops to 257 miles in the top-spec Touring model, due to its fancy alloy wheels, and we also found cold weather hurts the range more than in some other EVs.

It’s a safe and reassuring car to drive, helped by its standard all-wheel drive (AWD). It’s quick enough too, and surprisingly able off-road. There’s even electronic wizardry called X-Mode to help you out here.

The practical interior is more interesting than the Subaru norm, and equipment levels are decent. However, the boot isn’t as practical as rivals such as the Tesla Model Y and Skoda Enyaq, which could limit its outdoor lifestyle credentials.

How we test

I drove the Subaru Solterra in, fittingly, North Yorkshire, a county that loves its Subarus. I drove it on a huge variety of roads, from busy town centres to wide, open (and deserted) A-roads, and later had the surprise chance to take it off-road and see how authentically ‘Subaru’ it really is.

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Subaru Solterra has a 71.4kWh battery, which is mounted low down in the chassis. In entry-level trim, it has an official WLTP range of 289 miles, which is okay, although we found this can drop more than some other EVs in the winter – despite it having an energy-saving heat pump as standard. Even using the climate control can see the range drop. Note, the high-spec Solterra Touring has larger 20-inch alloy wheels than the entry-level Limited’s 18-inch wheels. Its official range drops accordingly, to 257 miles.

Rapid-charge capability of 150kW means that if you find a suitably powerful DC rapid charger, you can take the battery from 20% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

A dual motor setup gives a middling total power output of 218PS. The permanent AWD system constantly delivers power to all four wheels. This traction means it can accelerate from 0-62mph in a tidy 6.9 seconds.

On the road, the Subaru Solterra has good grip and stability. It’s not the most exciting of cars, but it does feel very safe and secure. It’s good off-road as well; with 210mm of ground clearance, it can do more than simply drive across grassy fields.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Inside, the Subaru Solterra has a solid and well-built feel, in the typical Japanese manner. It looks almost identical to the Toyota bZ4X, including the button-packed steering wheel and digital instrument binnacle that you look at from above the steering wheel, rather than through it. This takes a bit of getting used to.

The centre console is also very high – it makes for a really comfy arm rest, if you don’t mind fingerprints on the gloss black finish – and the touchscreen infotainment is, pleasingly, combined with a good array of physical buttons. This helps make it easy to use, although we did still find the rotary gearshifter a bit fiddly. The textile trim on the dashboard makes it look modern.

Practicality is good within the Subaru Solterra. It’s easy to get in and out of, and the rear seats are roomy. Some rivals have bigger boots, though – the 452-litre space isn’t bad, but it is a bit shallow. Boot space shrinks to 441 litres in the Touring, due to its subwoofer.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Subaru Solterra has a comprehensive infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which features standard sat nav. It has wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto – although only the top-spec Touring has wireless smartphone charging. There are two USB-C sockets in the front, and two more in the rear.

To help make the most of its AWD capability, there’s a special X-Mode off-road function, complete with hill descent control. This helps drivers keep things on the straight and narrow, no matter how tricky the terrain.

As standard, the Subaru Solterra has a six-speaker stereo. Audiophiles will want to take the Touring model instead, as it has an eight-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, complete with subwoofer, and correspondingly improved sound.

Prices and running costs

Subaru Solterra prices start from a rather steep £52,495. This is notably higher than its sister car, the Toyota bZ4X. Equipment levels are generous though, with standard features including sat nav, a power tailgate and panoramic-view reversing camera. The Solterra Touring, which costs £55,495, adds 20-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and the Harman Kardon stereo.

Because there are a few question marks over the Subaru Solterra’s efficiency, you may have to recharge it more often than some of its rivals. This will be less of an issue when home charging, but will cost you more at public chargers. Furthermore, the group 46 insurance rating seems surprisingly high, given how the near-identical Toyota bZ4X starts from group 35.

Subaru Solterra rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Subaru Solterra takes 30 minutes to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent at a 150kW high-speed charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Subaru Solterra is not the cheapest electric car, starting from £52,495, although generous standard equipment does help offset this.

Does Subaru replace batteries for free?

Subaru offers an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery, which is much longer than the car’s standard three-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: Subaru Solterra

Subaru has very loyal customers, which means the introduction of the brand’s first EV is significant. It is going to introduce some to the idea of electric car motoring, where they’ll discover a robust and rugged car that’s surprisingly capable off-road.