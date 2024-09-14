Skoda Enyaq Coupe review: An all-electric SUV coupe with huge range

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe is an enticing range-topping model with a long range, plenty of power, roomy interior and lots of choice when it comes to configuration. The sleeker appearance helps set it apart from the regular Enyaq, but there are few compromises inside, making it a viable choice for many.

It’s certainly a well-equipped car, with all Skoda Enyaq Coupe featuring triple-zone climate control, rear-view camera, electric tailgate, heated front seats and panoramic glass roof. The latter helps make the most of that coupe-like roofline – rear seat passengers will love it. Move up from entry-level Edition grade to choose from Sportline Plus, Laurin & Klement, and vRS versions, with plenty of customisation options to create the perfect Enyaq Coupe for you.

With the larger 77kWh battery, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe fares well in terms of range. The most efficient entry-level model has a 364-mile range, but even the sporty vRS can cover 341 miles between charges. Add in reassuring driving dynamics, with just a hint of coupe sportiness, and it’s clear the Enyaq Coupe is a very strong overall choice.

How we test

I spent a week with a Skoda Enyaq Coupe, where I breezily undertook long motorway commutes of 100 miles each way, and ran multiple errands in town where the sheer user-friendly practicality of the intelligently-designed Skoda really shone through.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe: From £46,440, Skoda.co.uk

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe’s quoted range is excellent, ranging from 333 to 364 miles ( Skoda )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Combines the regular Enyaq’s all-round attributes with more stylish looks and a tiny boost in range

Combines the regular Enyaq’s all-round attributes with more stylish looks and a tiny boost in range Cons: Regular Enyaq is cheaper and more practical overall

Regular Enyaq is cheaper and more practical overall Price range: £46,440 to £54,820

£46,440 to £54,820 Battery size: 77kWh

77kWh Maximum claimed range: 333-364 miles

333-364 miles Miles per kWh: 3.9-4.1

3.9-4.1 Maximum charging rate: 175kW

175kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.77

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

All Skoda Enyaq Coupe use the same 77kWh battery. The quoted WLTP range is excellent, ranging from 333 to 364 miles. All are a useful few miles more than the regular Enyaq. Standard 175kW rapid charging functionality is useful, too – it means all versions of Enyaq Coupe can charge up to 80 per cent capacity in just 28 minutes, at a suitable high-power DC charger.

They all perform well. The core motor produces 286PS, driving either the rear wheels or, in the 85x, all four wheels. It means 0-62mph performance in around 6.5 seconds. The vRS sends even more power, 340PS, to all four wheels, for 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe’s firm but comfortable suspension setup suits the more effervescent character of this electric family SUV well. It is engaging to drive and stable at speed, while the racy vRS is genuinely good fun. But when you just want to sit on the motorway and cruise, without fuss, the Enyaq Coupe will be on your side too. It even comes with standard adaptive cruise control, compete with traffic jam assist, which is a sort of ‘stop and go’ cruise control many find invaluable.

All Skoda Enyaq Coupe have a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system ( Skoda )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe has an easy-to-access interior with a welcoming open-plan feel. You can choose from various different design ‘themes’, from regular Loft, to leather-lined Suite, to racy SportLine. There’s also ultra-posh L&K, and ultra-sporty vRS. The stylish steering wheels, either two-spoke or sporty three-spoke, are good to hold, and there’s an array of physical buttons on the dash that take away over-reliance on the touchscreen.

One thing the Skoda Enyaq Coupe is not short on is interior space. The driving position is adjustable for all shapes and sizes, and even those in the back, sitting behind someone really tall, should still find legroom plentiful. The high roof gives an airy feel and it’s barely impacted by the more angular rear hatch.

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe may have a more wind-cheating rear end, but it still manages to boast an enormous 570-litre boot – that’s only 15 litres down on the regular Enyaq, and the shape of the boot beneath the boot cover is just as useful. Fold the rear seats (which you can do so remotely from a lever in the boot itself) and it expands to 1,610 litres. Only if you plan on carrying really large and awkwardly-shaped loads may the shape of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe’s rear hatch prove a hindrance over the regular Enyaq.

You can option a useful boot tidy for below the variable-height boot floor. This includes a clever cable tidy, plus gloves, tools and more.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All Skoda Enyaq Coupe have a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This has recently been improved, with more intuitive graphics that make it easier to use on the move. There’s an additional colour driver display, and a surprisingly comprehensive head-up display as an option. It even has augmented reality-style sat nav directions – chevrons will flash up, telling you which way to turn at a junction, for example. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard – both wireless.

A novel piece of technology is the optional Crystal Face. This comprises 18 vertical crystal-effect strips within the front grille, plus a horizontal band that’s made up of 130 LEDs. It creates a really distinctive and sparkling effect at night.

The regular stereo is fine, and you don’t have to worry about streaming tunes from your phone, because wireless charging is standard – it even includes a cooling function. The premium alternative is a 12-speaker Canton sound system, which includes a digital equaliser. It has been developed by the German audio experts in partnership with Skoda, and sounds great.

Prices and running costs

All Skoda Enyaq Coupe come with the larger 77kWh battery. This means prices are higher than some of its rivals with smaller standard batteries. They start from £46,440 for the 85 Edition, with the 85x SportLine Plus starting from £50,305. The high-performance Enyaq Coupe vRS is priced from £54,820.

Insurance ratings start from group 33, which is a little higher than a regular electric family hatch, reflecting the car’s more upscale status and larger battery. The ratings are still significantly lower than a Tesla Model Y though, which is likely to be reflected in car insurance prices.

All versions of Skoda Enyaq Coupe will take 28 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent ( Skoda )

Skoda Enyaq Coupe rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

All versions of Skoda Enyaq Coupe will take 28 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent, using a 175kW DC high-power charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Skoda Enyaq Coupe prices start from £46,440, which is around £2,000 more than a standard Tesla Model Y. However, its bigger battery gives a range comparable with the Model Y Long Range, which costs from £53k. This makes the Skoda look pretty good value.

Does Skoda replace batteries for free?

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe comes with an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty. If it falls below 70 per cent of its original usable capacity, it will be fixed for free.

The verdict: Skoda Enyaq Coupe

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe has the rakish rear now familiar from many SUV coupes, but this has had little impact on its family-friendly spaciousness and flexibility. Long-distance drivers may even prefer it, given the slightly longer range those slipperier lines deliver.