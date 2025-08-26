Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal vs MG IM5 – which EV is best?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Think of an electric car and you’ll probably be picturing the Tesla Model 3. One of the best selling cars on the planet, the Model 3 has dominated the compact electric saloon market for years – but the rest of the EV market has quickly caught up.

Of the Tesla-likes we’ve reviewed recently, two EVs stand out as clear contenders to the crown. From BYD comes the BYD Seal, an EV that goes toe-to-toe with the Model 3 on conventional luxury, offering a plush and feature-rich interior. And from MG’s premium sub-brand comes the MG IM5, a tech-laden hatchback that aims to beat the Tesla on range, charging speed and outright value.

Both the BYD Seal and MG IM5 each have a lot to offer versus the Tesla Model 3 in the battle of the electric saloons. With features and performance to suit different kinds of driver, you’ve more choice than ever – we’ve analysed all three to bring you our verdict.

Tesla Model 3: From £39,990, Tesla.com

open image in gallery Tesla’s Model 3 was updated last year with better quality and a better ride ( Tesla )

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros: Brilliant tech, good to drive, efficient, Supercharger Network

Cons: No Apple CarPlay option

Tesla Model 3 specs

Price range: £39,990 to £59,990

Battery size: 60 - 75kWh (usable)

Maximum claimed range: 436 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.7

Maximum charging rate: 170kW

BYD Seal: From £45,495, BYD.com

open image in gallery BYD’s Seal is a smart-looking rival to the Tesla Model 3 ( BYD )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Upmarket styling, good range and efficiency, fully-loaded as standard

Cons: Pricier than some rivals, infotainment can be fiddly, quicker model isn’t worth it

BYD Seal specs

Price range: £45,495 to £48,695

Battery size: 82.5 kWh

Maximum claimed range: 354 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.5

Maximum charging rate: 150 kW

MG IM5: From £39,450, IM.MG.co.uk

open image in gallery The new MG IM5 made its UK debut recently at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ( Steve Fowler )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Loaded with tech, nice to drive, spacious, strong quality

Cons: Ride is a little bit firm, no buttons, odd badging

MG IM5 specs

Price range £39,450 to £48,495

Battery size 75 & 100kWh

Maximum claimed range 441 miles

Miles per kWh 3.8

Maximum charging rate 396kW

Price and Value

The MG IM5 launched with an aggressive pricing strategy, undercutting the entry-level Tesla with a starting price of £39,450 for its Standard Range model. The value becomes even more apparent with the Long Range model at £44,995 and the astonishingly quick Performance version at £48,495 – a full £11,000 cheaper than its Tesla equivalent.

The Tesla Model 3 holds the middle ground with a still-reasonable starting price of £39,990. While not the cheapest of our three, the Tesla offers plenty of range for the price, making it a strong value proposition in its own right.

The MG misses out on the government’s expensive car supplement that applies to cars costing over £40,000 (adding to the cost of road tax for the owner) even if you add metallic paint. You’ll have to stick with the no-cost option blue or grey on the Tesla to avoid the added costs.

The BYD Seal is the most expensive of the trio at £45,495. It justifies this with a higher level of standard kit and an undeniably more premium feel, but it’s a tough sell when it offers less range than its competitors.

Winner: MG IM5. With its Tesla-beating prices across the board, it offers an outstanding amount of car, tech and performance for the money.

open image in gallery At 453 litres, the BYD Seal has slightly more storage than the Tesla. ( BYD )

Battery, range, and charging

When it comes to battery and range, the MG IM5 Long Range wins on paper, boasting a 100kWh battery that delivers a claimed range of 441 miles. Its 800V architecture also allows for a theoretical maximum charging speed of 396kW, more than most UK charging points can deliver but faster than almost anything else on the road.

The Tesla Model 3 has a smaller battery (up to 75kWh), but the car’s overall efficiency means it achieves an impressive maximum range of 390 miles, with a class-leading 4.7 miles per kWh. Its 250kW peak charging speed is fast, too, plugging into the reliable Supercharger network to deliver better-than-average refill times.

The BYD Seal is a strong performer, but finds itself a step behind its chart-topping rivals here. The EV’s maximum range is 354 miles from an 82.5kWh battery, and its charging peaks at a respectable, if unremarkable 150kW.

Winner: MG IM5. The MG leads on both range and charging speed. However, the Tesla Model 3’s superior efficiency and the benefit of the Supercharger network put it a close run second.

Performance and drive

All three cars are impressively quick, with the top-spec MG and Tesla models delivering supercar-style acceleration. However, it’s the driving experience that sets them apart.

The new Tesla Model 3 has delivered improvements to the ride quality. The previously harsh ride has been replaced with a more compliant and comfortable setup, while retaining its sharp steering and agile handling, making it a joy to drive around town and along winding country roads.

The MG IM5 is also a pleasure to drive, with confident cornering and impressive agility for its size, thanks in part to its clever four-wheel steering. In our full MG IM5 review we noted that the ride is quite firm and the brakes lack some bite – for our tastes, it’s slightly less polished than the Tesla.

The BYD Seal prioritises comfort over sportiness. It’s a refined cruiser, but the plush ride means it lacks some of the dynamism of its rivals – it’s dreamy, but isn’t quite as exciting to drive.

Winner: Tesla Model 3. It delivers the best all-round package, blending a comfortable ride with the engaging character it’s known for.

open image in gallery The MG IM5's interior is spacious and high-quality, but dominated by two large screens ( MG )

Interior and practicality

This is where BYD lands some punches. The Seal leads the way with a premium cabin featuring plush materials, a stylish design and build quality that rivals cars from the class above.

The MG IM5 offers quality and attention to detail, but its biggest practical advantage is its hatchback design. This makes the boot space larger and easier to access than the traditional saloon boots of the Tesla and BYD, making the IM5 way more versatile for loading bulky items.

The Tesla Model 3’s minimalist interior can feel spartan by comparison, and less special compared to the lavish cabins of its fancier rivals. Its saloon boot opening also remains a practical drawback versus the IM5.

Winner: MG IM5. It combines a high-quality, spacious interior with the superior practicality of a hatchback, making it the best all-rounder here.

Technology and infotainment

The BYD Seal and MG IM5 both come packed with tech, including large, responsive touchscreens compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The MG features some particularly novel tech too, like its uncanny self-reversing function.

The Tesla Model 3 goes its own way, forgoing phone mirroring in favour of its own integrated software ecosystem. The 15in central screen controls everything, but the native navigation, seamless integration with the charging network and the best-in-class smartphone app create a holistic and frictionless user experience that remains a benchmark for car tech.

Winner: Tesla Model 3. While the lack of Apple CarPlay is a drawback for many users, Tesla’s integrated software is one of the few systems that can go it alone, with an intuitive interface, slick user interface and seamless navigation.

The verdict: Tesla Model 3 vs BYD Seal vs MG IM5

The BYD Seal and MG IM5 are both credible alternatives to the Tesla Model 3 – the Seal offers a more premium interior, while the IM5 delivers great value, practicality, and better on-paper specs.

While the gap has narrowed, the Tesla Model 3 narrowly beats the competition. The newer model balances a rewarding drive with a more comfortable ride and great real-world range, efficiency and charging infrastructure.

While BYD and MG score in key areas – most notably interior quality and practicality – the Tesla Model 3 is the all-round favourite. It remains the most intelligent, efficient and user-friendly electric saloon you can buy.