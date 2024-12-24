SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

You might not have heard of Xpeng, but in 2025 that is set to change, as the decade-old Chinese car maker plans to bring five models of electric car to the UK.

Already available in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore – as well as European countries, including Norway and The Netherlands – Xpeng is a ten-year-old company based in Guangzhou, China. It currently produces seven different vehicles and intends to bring the G6 to the UK in March, potentially followed by four more models over the next three years.

A rival to the immensely popular Tesla Model Y, the Xpeng G6 is a mid-size electric crossover packed with technology. Read on to learn everything we know so far about the Xpeng G6; this article will be updated as more information about the Chinese company’s UK expansion comes to light.

Xpeng G6 UK release date

Xpeng cars are already on sale in several European countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, France, Spain and Iceland, among others. The company confirmed in December 2024 that Xpeng plans to enter the UK market in early 2025, and cars will arrive in time for the new 25 registration plate in March.

Xpeng (which is pronounced ex-peng) says its Tesla alternative will be imported by International Motors (IM Group), which also already sells cars by Subaru, Isuzu and GWM (Great Wall Motors), another Chinese car company. IM Group managing director William Brown explained to The Independent in December how “the plan is that we will launch the first model in March next year, which is the G6.”

As of late-December, Xpeng has a UK website up-and-running, complete with images of right-hand-drive cars, but no mention of a specific release date for the UK.

Xpeng G6 price

Also missing from Xpeng’s UK website is a price for the G6. Prices vary slightly across European markets, but as an example the G6 costs €43,000 in the Netherlands, which is about £35,700 at the time of writing. Crucially, that makes it €2,990 (£2,500) cheaper than the Tesla Model Y. We’ll be interested to see if the Xpeng G6 also undercuts the best-selling Tesla in the UK too.

Speaking to The Independent in December, Brown recognised this key price difference. “In Europe [Xpeng has] priced it at five to eight per cent lower than the Tesla Model Y.” Brown also said how Xpeng will offer both standard and long-range versions of the G6. Those cars will be sold through 20 locations in IM Group’s UK retailer network.

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6 interior is well made and features 15-inch infotainment and 10-inch driver display screens ( Steve Fowler )

Xpeng G6 specification

Xpeng’s UK website states how there will be three versions of the G6 sold here. These are called the RWD Standard Range, the RWD Long Range and the AWD Performance.

Like many other electric cars, this means the G6 lineup will include a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive car with a standard battery, then the same car but with a larger battery, and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive car with more power and the larger battery.

The three models have power outputs of 258, 286 and 476 PS, and a 0-62 mph time of 6.6 seconds, 6.2 seconds and 4.1 seconds, respectively. All have a top speed of 124 mph. Range for the three models is 270 miles for the standard car, 354 miles for the long-range variant, and 341 miles for the more powerful AWD Performance model.

All models of G6 use an 800-volt electrical system (instead of the 400-volts used by Tesla and most other EVs at this price range). This often unlocks the potential for ultra-fast charge speeds, however the entry-level G6 is limited to 215 kW, while the other two models offer a more impressive 280 kW maximum charge rate.

The Xpeng G6 measures 4,753 x 1,920 x 1,650 mm and the wheelbase is 2,890 mm. It weighs 2,025 kg (or 2,210 kg for the AWD Performance) and has five seats.

Inside, the G6 has a 15-inch central touchscreen display for the infotainment system, plus a 10.2-inch driver driver and a pair of 50-watt wireless phone chargers on the centre console. The digital displays run Xpeng’s own Xmart operating system and the XPILOT driver assistance technology.

All models of Xpeng G6 come with 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats (and the front ones are also ventilated), plus a 960-watt sound system with 18 speakers.

open image in gallery The Xpeng G6 is expected to undercut the Tesla Model Y by around £2,500 ( Xpeng )

Xpeng G6 latest rumours

With the car already on sale in various countries, and due to land in the UK in the next few months, there are no new rumours to report.

However, we will be interested to see if the UK specification of G6 differs at all from other markets, and of course we’re keen to learn the price. Just how much will Xpeng look to undercut the Tesla Model Y, which currently stands at £46,990? We should find out by March.