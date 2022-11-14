Aaron Carter ‘died without a will’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aaron Carter reportedly died without making a will, leaving questions about who will inherit his wealth.

Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, died aged 34 earlier this month.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.

“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

When it comes to the late singer’s wealth, the matter has been passed on to the State of California.

As per TMZ, the court will decide who will be responsible for deciding who inherits Carter’s estate.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carter’s net worth was $400,000 (£340,270) at the time of his death. However, a source close to the late singer claimed that he wasn’t financially stable at the time of his death, TMZ reports.

Despite not having a will in place, Carter’s son, Prince, could inherit his father’s estate, as California law states that a child is first in line to inherit a parent’s estate if the parent passes away without a will.

The Independent has contacted Carter’s representatives for comment.

(Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock)

Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10 years old.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

Songs featured on the album include “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat”.

That same year, he toured with Britney Spears on her Oops!… I Did It Again Tour.

His released his most recent single, “Fool’s Gold”, in 2016, with his fifth album, LøVë , arriving in 2017. The singer’s acting credits include Lizzie McGuire and the Broadway musical Seussical.

Over the weekend, the release date of Carter’s posthumous, unfinished memoir was reportedly pushed back amid heavy criticism from the singer’s family and friends.

The book, tiled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by journalist Andy Symonds and was due to be released on 15 November by Ballast Books.

Carter’s former girlfriend, actor and singer Hilary Duff, criticised the planned publication as a “heartless money grab”.