Adam Driver goes viral after transforming into centaur for shirtless Burberry ad

Adam Driver has sparked a social media frenzy after transforming into a centaur in a new advert for Burberry.

The ad, which features the song “Two Weeks” by FKA Twigs, begins with the shirtless 37-year-old actor swimming in the ocean with a horse.

By the end of the video, Driver has transformed into a centaur, a mythical creature that is part man, part horse.

“Burberry Hero, a new fragrance for men,” he narrates.

Thousands of fans have shared their reactions to the Star Wars actor’s appearance in the clip.

“Adam Driver’s Burberry campaign has my attention,” wrote Buzzfeed’s entertainment editor Jarett Wieselman.

USA Today’s Alex Kane also shared his views about the ad. He wrote: “I have not seen the Ghostbusters trailer but I did enjoy the cologne ad where Adam Driver becomes a centaur.”

“Watching men get jealous over women liking Adam Driver more than them will never get old,” wrote a person.

“When #AdamDriver is trending in Twitter, you know it’s going to be a good day,” wrote another excited fan.