Sparkly statement garments reign supreme on Baftas red carpet

Celebrities were keen to have a bit of fun on the red carpet, with sparkling metallic looks taking over.

Whether it was subtle sparkles or all-out glam, everyone from Viola Davis to Alison Hammond got in on the trend.

Davis wore a custom look by Stella McCartney: a striking purple gown with a cape attached.

On first look, Matilda actor Lashana Lynch’s dove grey outfit by Fendi – with a high neck and long sleeves – seemed quite subdued.

But she added glamour with a sparkling Bulgari serpent necklace dangling down her back and silver jewels studded on her face.

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose had a muted take on sparkles, in a subtly bejewelled nude outfit by Fendi. It was almost entirely sheer, except for a skin-coloured bodysuit underneath.

Nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, Sheila Atim channelled futuristic fashion in her Bafta look.

The silver column dress by Prada had jewelled detailing, and was accessorised with a layered diamond necklace, diamond drop earrings and a lilac buzzcut.

Alison Hammond was hosting the Bafta Studio – an access-all-areas experience – and got glammed up in black sparkles for the event.

Taking on red carpet presenting duties, Vick Hope wore a body fitting KYHA Studios gown in glittering cobalt blue.