Cardi B and Offset are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

The 28-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper announced the birth of her second child with Migos’s Offset on Instagram on Monday.

In the photograph, the “WAP” singer is cradling her newborn son and sitting beside Offset. According to the caption, the baby was born on 4 September.

In a statement, the couple said: “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son.

"He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Offset also posted a picture of a doting Cardi B watching over her husband as he holds his son, who is bundled up in a blue blanket.

The hip-hop stars are also parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has three other children — daughter Kalea (six) and sons, Kody (six) and Jordan (11) — from previous relationships.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy on-stage with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles last June.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer joined the rap trio to perform “Type S***” in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, with a sheer panel on the abdomen to show off her growing baby bump.

Celebrities, including Chance the Rapper and Taraji P Henson, left congratulatory comments on Cardi B and Offset’s Instagram posts.

Chance the Rapper wrote “Father of five” under Offset’s picture, along with a blue heart emoji.

Henson, meanwhile, celebrated the birth of the Virgo baby with a comment under Cardi’s announcement post.

Cardi and Offset got married in September 2017. The “I Like It” singer filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but decided to give their relationship another go. The couple reconciled in October last year.