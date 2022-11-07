Constance Wu denies ‘defending’ alleged rapist in essay: ‘I do that not for his sake’
‘Crazy Rich Asian’ star detailed her alleged sexual assault in her new memoir
Constance Wu has addressed the essay in her debut memoir Making a Scene, which she wrote from the perspective of her alleged rapist.
The Crazy Rich Asians star’s new novel includes essays about her childhood in Richmond, Virginia, dealing with racism, and accounts of sexual assault and sexual harassment.
In one particular essay, Wu goes into detail about the time she says she was raped in her 20s. However, she not only shares her account of the incident, but she further takes the time to “consider the point of view of my rapist”.
Speaking on the latest episode of the popular Armchair Expert podcast, the 40-year-old actor explained to host Dax Shepard her reasoning for including her alleged rapist’s perspective.
“I take the time to consider the point of view of my rapist and how he would genuinely, sincerely think, not only that he was innocent, but that I was the bad guy in that situation,” Wu said.
“I do that not for his sake, but a) it helps me forgive myself a little bit and b) it’s a gesture that I would like men to extend to women.”
She continued: “Because if I’m taking the time to consider, ‘This is why he probably thought it was consensual’ the accused men who are like ‘No, it was definitely consensual. My version of the story is the story.’ I don’t think it’s too much to ask them to consider that their point of view is not the only valid one.
“And it’s interesting because I think when you try to empathise or have curiosity for somebody’s experience, people think that you’re defending them.”
Wu added: “And I’m not. Actually, it was a good exercise for me to do that, to be like hmm, I can see how he thought that [it was consensual].
“Even though I said literally – twice – to his face, ‘I’m not ready for sex’.”
Making A Scene is out now.
If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.
