Fans applaud ‘legend’ Jason Sudeikis as he supports Rashford, Sancho and Saka at Ted Lasso premiere

Jason Sudeikis has shown his support for Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho amid racist abuse following the Euro final.

The three players missed their penalties in Sunday night’s final against Italy (11 July).

In the wake of the match, Rashford, Sancho and Saka have been subject to torrents of racist abuse from some England fans.

American actor Sudeikis is the latest celebrity to show his support for the England players, following on from stars including Liam Gallagher and Anne-Marie.

The Emmy-nominated actor wore a black shirt emblazoned with the names of the footballers to the season two premiere of his football-themed series Ted Lasso on Thursday (15 July).

At the premiere, which was held at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood, Sudeikis wore a shirt reading: “Jadon&Marcus&Bukayo” in reference to the three football stars.

In the comedy show, Sudeikis plays a kind-hearted, small-time American football coach who is drafted in to manage an English Premier league team despite not knowing anything about the sport.

Ted Lasso received 20 Emmy nominations this year, with Sudeikis receiving a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Fans on social media have praised Sudeikis for his support of Saka, Rashford and Sancho.

“Jason Sudeikis at the Ted Lasso premiere. A class act. A great show,” wrote one user.

Another added: “Epic from Jason Sudeikis,” while a third person said: “This is everything.”

“If anything Jason Sudeikis is even more compassion than Ted Lasso,” wrote one person.

“Just like his character Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis knows there’s more to football than kicking a ball,” agreed someone else.

Others called the 45-year-old a “legend”, adding that they “respect” the actor for his actions.

