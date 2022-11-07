For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Reynolds said it was “actual hell” appearing on the South Korean version of The Masked Singer.

Back in 2018, the actor appeared on King of Masked Singer (the original version of the celebrity competition that has been recreated around the world) while promoting Deadpool 2.

Disguised as a unicorn in a sparkly cape, Reynolds performed a rendition of “Tomorrow” from Annie before he was unmasked.

The crowd and judges reacted with screams of shock and even attempted to take selfies with Reynolds, while the actor waved and looked uncomfortable.

On Monday (7 November), Reynolds appeared on Today alongside Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani, his co-stars from the new Christmas film Spirited.

When asked about appearing on The Masked Singer overseas, Reynolds didn’t sugarcoat the experience, describing it as “traumatic”.

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this’,” he recalled.

“It was traumatic. What’s crazy is I was in actual hell.”

Speaking to the audience on King of Masked Singer in English at the time, Reynolds apologised for his rendition of the song.

Reynolds on ‘King of Masked Singer' (MBC)

He also said that he “didn’t even tell my wife” about appearing on the show.

Spirited, a comedy-musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday (11 November).

Described as “not your great great great great great great grandparents’ Christmas Carol”, it sees the story told from the perspective of the ghosts that visit Scrooge (known here as Reynolds’ Clint Briggs), with Ferrell playing Present.

Reynolds is currently expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively and said in the interview that he “kind of hopes” their next baby will be another girl.

He and the Gossip Girl star are parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three.