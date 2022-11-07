Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Reynolds says appearing on The Masked Singer in South Korea was ‘actual hell’: ‘It was traumatic’

Actor looked uncomfortable after being unmasked on ‘King of Masked Singer’ while promoting ‘Deadpool 2’

Isobel Lewis
Monday 07 November 2022 19:40
Comments
Ryan Reynolds appears on The Masked Singer South Korea in 2018

Ryan Reynolds said it was “actual hell” appearing on the South Korean version of The Masked Singer.

Back in 2018, the actor appeared on King of Masked Singer (the original version of the celebrity competition that has been recreated around the world) while promoting Deadpool 2.

Disguised as a unicorn in a sparkly cape, Reynolds performed a rendition of “Tomorrow” from Annie before he was unmasked.

The crowd and judges reacted with screams of shock and even attempted to take selfies with Reynolds, while the actor waved and looked uncomfortable.

On Monday (7 November), Reynolds appeared on Today alongside Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani, his co-stars from the new Christmas film Spirited.

Recommended

When asked about appearing on The Masked Singer overseas, Reynolds didn’t sugarcoat the experience, describing it as “traumatic”.

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this’,” he recalled.

“It was traumatic. What’s crazy is I was in actual hell.”

Speaking to the audience on King of Masked Singer in English at the time, Reynolds apologised for his rendition of the song.

Reynolds on ‘King of Masked Singer'

(MBC)

He also said that he “didn’t even tell my wife” about appearing on the show.

Spirited, a comedy-musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday (11 November).

Described as “not your great great great great great great grandparents’ Christmas Carol”, it sees the story told from the perspective of the ghosts that visit Scrooge (known here as Reynolds’ Clint Briggs), with Ferrell playing Present.

Recommended

Reynolds is currently expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively and said in the interview that he “kind of hopes” their next baby will be another girl.

He and the Gossip Girl star are parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in