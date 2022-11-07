The Good Nurse: Eddie Redmayne says playing a serial killer was ‘delicious’ after Fantastic Beasts
Redmayne said he’d found it hard to ‘retain intimacy’ in the fantasy franchise
Eddie Redmayne has admitted he relished the opportunity to play a murderer in The Good Nurse after starring in Fantastic Beasts.
The British actor and Jessica Chastain are receiving rave reviews for their roles in the new Netflix serial killer drama.
Based on a true story, The Good Nurse follows Charles Cullen (Redmayne), a nurse who murders dozens – perhaps even hundreds – of patients over the course of a 16-year period. Chastain plays Cullen’s colleague who helped get him arrested, Amy Loughren.
It’s quite a turn for Redmayne who has long played the affable, harebrained wizard Newt Scamander in JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts saga, which culminated in The Secrets of Dumbledore this year.
In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Redmayne said he relished the opportunity to portray a darker character off the back of the family film series.
“I love making those huge symphonic films,” he said of the Harry Potter spin-offs.
“I love that company of actors – it’s old-school filmmaking of scale. But because of the nature of them, retaining intimacy is hard.”
In contrast, The Good Nurse allowed Redmayne to “mine scenes for everything that they’re worth to try every possible alternative”, he explained.
“That was wonderful. It was delicious. It was what I was dreaming of.”
After the film’s release on Netflix in October, viewers have shared their shock on social media after learning of the morbid true story behind the movie.
You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.
The Good Nurse is on Netflix now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies