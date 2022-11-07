For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Scott has come under fire from fans one year after the Astroworld concert incident that killed 10 people.

On 5 November 2021, there was a crowd crush during Scott’s inaugural Astroworld Festival show in Houston, Texas.

Eight people died at the scene, while a further two died in hospital days later. All were ruled to have died by accidental compressive asphyxiation.

The shocking incident has led to a police investigation and lawsuits, with thousands of victims preparing to hold Scott, Live Nation and organisers accountable in court next month.

Saturday (5 November) marked the one-year anniversary of the incident. While some expected Scott to make a tribute to mark the date on social media, the “Sicko Mode” rapper did not post anything relating to the event publicly.

Instead, Scott shared pictures of himself and his partner Kylie Jenner at a Kris Jenner-themed party, as well as a picture of a basketball jersey ahead of watching a game with their young son.

The music star’s lack of acknowledgement of the festival’s anniversary did not go unnoticed by fans, many of whom were quick to comment on social media.

“This is so horrible, how can a 9-year-old boy plus 9 others die at your concert and not even pay any concern whatsoever,” wrote one critic on Twitter.

“A year ago people were crushing to death, but yeah, Travis go off,” added another, while elsewhere, a fan noted Scott’s lack of comment to be “disappointing but not surprising”.

“Is this dude okay? In the middle of Instagram? On the one-year anniversary of 10 innocent people dying at your concert?” a different fan chided, criticising his use of social media for anything but commemorating last year’s tragedy.

“Man, it’s already been a year since Travis Scott didn’t give a single f*** about his fans dying at Astroworld,” added another.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Travis Scott for comment.