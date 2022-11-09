Jump to content

‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins thinktank that disputes global heating

Global Warming Policy Foundation provides ‘objective view’, ex-Brexit minister argues

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:16
Comments
Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial thinktank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”

The Global Warming Policy Foundation – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.

But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.

“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former Boris Johnson ally told the TV station GB News.

“The GWPF has been very good at promoting that, over a decade and more, given an objective view of what is going on – and I very much want to be a part of that.”

Recommended

The backbencher also called for fracking to go ahead, after Rishi Sunak reimposed a ban, and said Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng “should have stuck to their guns” instead of U-turning on the disaster mini-budget.

“In my view we’re not in a climate emergency or a climate crisis in the very hysterical way some people want to suggest, Lord Frost said.

more to follow

