Two homes burn after being consumed by wildfire in the Centennial Heights neighborhood on 30 December 2021 in Louisville, Colorado (Getty Images)

A fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds ripped through towns between Boulder and Denver in Colorado, burning down hundreds of homes, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents on Thursday.

Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to deploy emergency funds and resources including Colorado National Guard.

The wind gusts of 110 miles per hour had pushed fire at an astonishing speed across the neighbourhood, burning down more 1,600 acres.

“This fire is, frankly, a force of nature,” said Mr Polis. “For those who have lost everything that they’ve had, know that we will be there for you to help rebuild your lives.”

The grass fire is believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds of Colorado’s drought parched Front Range, according to Boulder Couty Sheriff Joe Pelle.

According to the Sheriff, an entire subdivision of 370 homes burned down in Superior, where the evacuation order were first issued to the population of 13,000. About 210 dwellings were also lost in the Old Town area of Superior.

The 18,000 residents of the adjacent municipality of Louisville were also ordered to evacuate.

According to the sheriff, there are currently no reports of casualties or missing people. Six people injured in the fires are being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, said spokesperson Kelli Christensen.