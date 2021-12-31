Colorado fire - latest: Homes, malls destroyed and thousands flee as freak wildfires prompt state of emergency
Follow the live updates below
A fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds ripped through towns between Boulder and Denver in Colorado, burning down hundreds of homes, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents on Thursday.
Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to deploy emergency funds and resources including Colorado National Guard.
The wind gusts of 110 miles per hour had pushed fire at an astonishing speed across the neighbourhood, burning down more 1,600 acres.
“This fire is, frankly, a force of nature,” said Mr Polis. “For those who have lost everything that they’ve had, know that we will be there for you to help rebuild your lives.”
The grass fire is believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds of Colorado’s drought parched Front Range, according to Boulder Couty Sheriff Joe Pelle.
According to the Sheriff, an entire subdivision of 370 homes burned down in Superior, where the evacuation order were first issued to the population of 13,000. About 210 dwellings were also lost in the Old Town area of Superior.
The 18,000 residents of the adjacent municipality of Louisville were also ordered to evacuate.
According to the sheriff, there are currently no reports of casualties or missing people. Six people injured in the fires are being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, said spokesperson Kelli Christensen.
Firefighting conditions expected to improve as winds decrease
According to the National Weather Service, firefighting conditions were expected to improve overnight as winds decrease late on Thursday.
The reduced speed would enable the firefighters to get ahead of the flames and for water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers to be deployed against the blaze.
The agency however, extended the high-speed warning through 8 pm local time. Snow expected on Friday could help douse the blaze, reported USA Today quoting a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Governor declares state of emergency in Colorado
Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.
“The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center,” according to the statement.
“Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County,” said the governor. “Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.”
Thousands displaced as wild grass fire destroys hundreds of homes
Two northern Colorado cities on Thursday were ordered to evacuate as the wildfires fueled by 110-mph winds burned down hundreds of homes.
Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a press briefing that an entire subdivision of 370 homes in Superior had been burned, along with an additional 210 homes in the city’s old town neighborhood.
A hotel and shopping center were also destroyed. Evacuation orders were first issued in the town of Superior and then in the adjacent municipality of Louisville, which has a combined resident population of 31,000.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies