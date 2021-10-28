Cop26 Glasgow – news: Floods hit days before summit as India says net-zero targets are ‘no solution’
Latest developments ahead of major environment conference
Rishi Sunak has announced in the budget that the government will continue to freeze fuel duty, a policy that has made it increasingly cheaper to drive compared to more environmentally sustainable alternatives.
The announcement has prompted anger from activists, with Green MP Caroline Lucas warning that the chancellor did not “get the memo on the climate emergency”.
The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.
Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It comes only days before the Cop26 summit is due to start where nations will gather to discuss climate change solutions. The chancellor also cut taxes on domestic flights, making journeys within the UK cheaper.
Full schedule for this year’s UN climate conference in Glasgow
Next week’s summit will unfold over 12 days amid intense pressure on world leaders to walk away with a plan.
Here’s the full schedule of events:
Full schedule for this year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow
Cop26 programme: Full schedule and agenda
What does Cop26 stand for and why does it matter?
Cop26 will finally commence in Glasgow at the end of October, a year on from its postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.
But what does the term ‘Cop’ stand for and why is the summit important? My colleague Joe Sommerland reports:
What does Cop26 stand for and why does it matter?
What does Cop26 stand for?
Britain drafts Cop26 deal on global aviation emissions
Britain is asking countries to push for a global target to cut aviation emissions to levels compatible with the Paris Agreement, under a deal due to be announced at the COP26 climate change summit, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
As Cop26 host, Britain is rallying countries to join an "International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition" and agree to push the United Nations' aviation agency to set a long-term target to reduce emissions from international flights.
Countries that sign the deal would commit to supporting the adoption by the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of an "ambitious long-term aspirational goal that is compatible with net-zero global emissions by 2050", the draft said.
The aim is to build momentum for ICAO to set tougher climate targets when its nearly 200 member countries meet in September 2022.
Two Olympians among XR protesters blockading oil refinery
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, including Team GB Olympians Laura Baldwin and Etienne Stott, have broken into an oil refinery at Fawley in Hampshire.
The group used their pink boat — the Beverly Geronimo — to blockade the main entrance to the ExxonMobil refinery, while other protesters cut through the site’s electric fence and have climbed two 50ft oil silos, the group said in a statement.
The protesters are demanding the government stops all fossil fuel investments and are also calling for Exxon Mobil to stop its expansion plans for the Fawley refinery.
My colleague Alastair Jamieson reports:
Olympians join Extinction Rebellion oil refinery protest
Decarbonisation needed to limit ‘death, destruction and mass extinction’ from climate change, group says
China to present ‘updated climate plans today'
China will submit its updated nationally determined contribution climate plan later today, EU sources hear.
NDC’s are countries’ targets for reducing emissions, as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
According to EURACTIV journalist Frédéric Simon, “insider sources in Brussels” briefed the news, which is to be confirmed.
It is widely expected that China’s President Xi will not attend the talks in Glasgow, raising fears that Beijing won’t commit to new targets to tackle climate change.
Shell not attending Cop because oil and gas giant ‘not welcome'
A climate summit aimed at reducing emissions might not be a whole lot of fun for oil and gas executives.
And it looks like Shell, the Anglo-Dutch multinational, is opting to stay away.
According to Emily Gosden, energy editor at The Times, the firm won't be rocking up to Glasgow because "we were told we were not welcome so we will not be there".
Ouch.
$1bn plan to save critical Congo Basin forest could allow more logging, leaked documents reveal
A $1bn plan backed by the UK and EU to protect the world’s second-largest rainforest could allow for more industrial logging that it is feared will wipe out the forest within decades, according to leaked documents seen by The Independent.
Our New York-based senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle reports:
Leak reveals $1bn plan to save critical forest could allow more logging
Exclusive: Sources close to negotiations fear the Democratic Republic of Congo’s decision to lift a ban on new logging concessions will be allowed to stand in the European group’s haste to ready a Cop26 announcement
Attenborough: Use Montreal protocol as template for success at Cop26
In a speech on the polar research ship named after him, Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders meeting for the Cop26 climate talks to listen to the science.
The RSS Sir David Attenborough is moored in London ahead of its first Antarctic mission later this year.
He pointed to how quickly world leaders acted in response to evidence from British scientists in the 1980s of the damage to the ozone layer, agreeing the Montreal Protocol to phase out CFCs just two years later.
He said: “We all know the magnitude of the dangers facing us in the immediate future.
“Would it not be marvellous to suppose that as a consequence of our discoveries, and science’s discoveries, the nations of the world joined together and actually did something in this coming Cop?” he said.
He said he hoped and prayed that the conference took action and that nations get together and listen to the science of what has to be done if the world was not to be overcome by climate change.
He said he was very proud and could think of no greater compliment than to be associated with the vessel.
In a speech on the polar research ship named after him, Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders meeting for the Cop26 climate talks to listen to the science.
Labour slams Sunak’s ‘astonishing’ move to cut air passenger duty
Labour has slammed chancellor Rishi Sunak’s move to slash air passenger duty ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit.
Analsysts said the policy, which cuts the cost of domestic flights, encourages air travel over rail journeys at a time when emissions need to be cut.
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, described the move as “astonishing”.
She told BBC Radio 4 Today: “We wouldn’t have gone ahead with that cut. “I find it astonishing that, the week before Cop26, where we are supposed to be showing global leadership, we have cut air passenger duty on domestic flights.
“We should be encouraging people to use our train network for those journeys.”
Make green the ‘easy choice’ to tackle climate change, government’s chief scientific adviser says
Governments around the world need to invest more in technology to make green choices easier and cheaper for consumers, a top scientific adviser has said.
Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson's chief scientific adviser - who has played a leading role in Britain's Covid response - said building capacity for "research and development" is key.
"We need collaboration internationally across science to make sure that we get innovation across the world accessible, and we need to build capacity for research and development in those countries which need it in order to get to the solution," he told BBC Breakfast.
Encouraging people to cycle rather than drive will help to reduce emissions, he added.
Asked about the Budget incentive to encourage flying around the UK and whether it sent the wrong message, Sir Patrick said his scientific advice is that "all of us taking some action to reduce flying would be a beneficial thing" and there is a need to get to a sustainable way of flying.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies