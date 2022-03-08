Freak storm sparks flash flooding at Walt Disney World

Torrential downpours above southern Florida have sparked flash flooding at Walt Disney World.

Footage from social media on Monday night showed visitors splashing about in the flood at the Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, southern Florida.

Visitors to the Disney park were forced to wade through ankle-high water around the Hollywood Boulevard area of the park, while the entrance turnstiles appeared to be swamped by heavy rainfall.

Epcot, another of Disney’s parks in Orlando, was also subject to severe flooding with guests filming their “escape” from the park appearing on social media.

Sara Thornton, a British weather forecaster who was visiting the park on Monday, happened to be among dozens who tweeted out images and footage of the shock flooding.

“Flash flooding at Walt Disney World at Disney Park’s Hollywood Studios this evening. One cast member said he’d never see the likes [of this] in 17 years,” she wrote.

More follows