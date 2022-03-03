Ron DeSantis suggests France ‘would not put up a fight’ if Russia invaded

Ron DeSantis has sparked outrage by suggesting France would "fold" if Russia attempted to invade.

The Florida governor praised Ukraine's fighting spirit during a press conference on Wednesday but bizarrely noted that French forces probably wouldn't "put up a fight" if Vladimir Putin invaded their country.

"A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there’s any type of adversity,” Mr DeSantis said.

"Can you imagine if he went into France? Would they do anything to put up a fight? Probably not."

