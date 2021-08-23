Extinction Rebellion London protests - live: Two weeks of climate demonstrations kick off in capital today
Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion is gearing up for another two full weeks of climate protests across London.
The group says thousands of people are expected to take part in their “Impossible Rebellion”, which plans to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis”.
Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus - similar to those carried out in 2019 - but more are due to take place in both north and south London.
The Metropolitan Police said a “significant” operation would be put in place to manage the protests over the busy bank holiday weekend, but acknowledged the activists’ “important cause”.
Participants are being asked to gather in Trafalgar Square at 10am on Monday morning.
In a statement, the group said: “Beginning on Monday August 23, Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis - the political economy.”
The group says disruption will continue until the Government agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately.
The movement has gained support from celebrities such as comedian and author Stephen Fry and actor Jerome Flynn.
Heavy police presence as Extinction Rebellion kicks off fifth mass protest
Extinction Rebellion kicked off its fifth mass protest in Trafalgar Square today as thousands descended to demand the government divest from fossil fuel companies.
Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of the activist group, opened the "Impossible Rebellion" with a speech expressing solidarity with nations that are disproportionately affected by climate change.
A visible heavy police presence surrounded the protest, which is expected to attempt to disrupt London to garner attention for climate issues in the coming days.
Protesters block off Trafalgar Square with marching band
Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Trafalgar Square with a marching band to try and force the government to divest from fossil fuels.
Cockspur Road is blocked with hundreds of protesters in the road next to Nelson's Column as part of the fifth round of major protests that XR have organised.
Car horns blare as XR member delivers speech
Here’s more from our report Sam Hancock who’s at the scene in Trafalgar Square:
Passing-by cars have begun beeping their horns as XR’s Esther Stanford-Xosei proclaimed into a booming microphone: “When we are united, we cannot be defeated.” As she stood atop the iconic stairs of Trafalgar Square, members of the public with pink banners reading “act now because it’s too late” and “rebel for life” gathered below her.
Turning to fossil fuels, Stanford-Xosei asked everyone present to fight for the end of “global colonialism” in the “same way you are for the end of fossil fuels”.
Ending her speech, she told the crowd: “My brothers, my sisters, my children, I come in peace.”
Photos show crowds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square
Here’s a selection of photos taken by our reporter Sam Hancock who is covering the start of the protest in Trafalgar Square this morning
Calm as crowds gather in Trafalgar Square ahead of protests
My colleague Sam Hancock is reporting from the scene at London’s Trafalgar Square, where protesters have been gathering this morning:
Crowds are currently dispersed and calm as Esther Stanford-Xosei, of XR’s internationalist solidarity network, kicked off the movement’s morning festivities.
A chant was quickly begun of “honour and respect”. XR then said it welcomed all people of all genders and all identities to join its campaign.
“Everyone in this space is now a part of the rebellion,” we have been told, “even those of you in luminous yellow jackets.”
Around 20 police officers could be seen stationed around the London landmark. Meanwhile, news helicopters circle above as we down below engage in a Haitian song.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion kicks of another two weeks of protests in London today.
