Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion is gearing up for another two full weeks of climate protests across London.

The group says thousands of people are expected to take part in their “Impossible Rebellion”, which plans to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis”.

Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus - similar to those carried out in 2019 - but more are due to take place in both north and south London.

The Metropolitan Police said a “significant” operation would be put in place to manage the protests over the busy bank holiday weekend, but acknowledged the activists’ “important cause”.

Participants are being asked to gather in Trafalgar Square at 10am on Monday morning.

In a statement, the group said: “Beginning on Monday August 23, Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis - the political economy.”

The group says disruption will continue until the Government agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately.

The movement has gained support from celebrities such as comedian and author Stephen Fry and actor Jerome Flynn.