Chris Packham has said he was surprised Rishi Sunak “didn’t have more security” after Greenpeace activists scaled his home in protest over new North Sea gas and oil drillings.

Five climate protestors were arrested on Thursday after they draped a black cloth over the prime minister’s North Yorkshire manor house while he was away on holiday with h is family. After climbing to the roof of the house with ladders, the activists unfurled the material and brandished a banner demanding “no new oil”.

Wildlife presenter Mr Packham defended the stunt, as questions grow about how it could have happened in the first place.

Chris Packham urged the prime minister to listen to the Greenpeace protestors who scaled his home (Fabian Harrison)

“I’m rather surprised that Mr Sunak did not have more security in place,” Mr Packham told The Independent, while he cautioned: “I sincerely hope that none of Mr Sunak’s property was damaged. No one was harmed. It was peaceful.”

On Friday morning, the PM’s security, health minister Maria Caulfield told Sky News the incident raises “concerns for everyone, most people have seen some disruption from protesters”.

Mr Packham, awarded a CBE in 2019 for services to nature conservation, said the Greenpeace protestors should be listened to.

“We have to recognise that people want to be heard because this is a very significant issue for them,” he said. “These are canaries in a coal mine and they are expressing a very important message. Please listen.”

On Friday, the Wildlife presenter gave the UK’s major political parties an ultimatum to stop sanctioning future licensing of oil and gas or risk losing votes.

His campaign is in protest against the prime minister’s decision to “max out” North Sea oil and gas by issuing hundreds of new development licences.

Greenpeace activists climbed Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire home to stage protest on his roof (Greenpeace)

“The government appears to be on the brink of junking a lot of green policies as they use the environment as a political football while they jostle for votes. But it’s not about votes, it’s about life on earth,” he said.

The 62-year-old called upon the public to take part in person or on social media by printing or downloading his posters which state: “If you do not include an unambiguous assertion that you will not sanction any future licensing of oil and gas and immediately cease subsidies to oil and gas companies in your manifesto you will not get my vote.”

Speaking about his campaign, Mr Packham said: “This is a message to our politicians, don’t think you can greenwash us or completely ignore these issues because if you do, you won’t get our vote.”

He added: “What we do here in the UK is seen by the rest of the world. We are one species one one place with one shot to save the world.”

The naturalist also referenced his “friends” at Just Stop Oil, who he called the “only constant campaign”.

Though he said he is “comfortable” supporting the group “throwing paint and glitter,” he is aware that other people are not.

Mr Packham highlighted his campaign would be more accessible for people who share “serious concerns” about the climate without wanting to “glue themselves to anything”.