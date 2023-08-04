Sunak Greenpeace house protest: Arrested activists released on bail after climbing PM’s Yorkshire home
Campaigners draped prime minister’s home in black cloth while he was away on holiday with his family in California
A group of Greenpeace activists arrested following an anti-oil protest on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s constituency manor house have been released while inquiries continue, police have said.
The campaigners draped his home with an oil-black fabric at the prime minister’s North Yorkshire home to protest against the government’s plans to allow licences to be granted for further development of North Sea oil and gas.
North Yorkshire Police said the activists scaled the roof of his home at about 8am on Thursday, while Mr Sunak, his wife and children were on holiday in California, and stayed up until around 1.15pm, when they were arrested.
A former deputy chief constable from the force said it was a “major breach of security”, as he called for an “investigation into how this has been allowed to happen”.
Protester Alex Wilson said: “We’re all here because Rishi Sunak has opened the door to a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea while large parts of our world are literally on fire.”
Greenpeace has said it planned its protest “carefully and meticulously” and would not have done it if Rishi Sunak was there.
Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace, told Sky News the protest was “proportionate response to a disastrous decision” by the PM to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.
“It was an empty home, the fact that he wasn’t there was actually national news, everybody knows that he wasn’t there,” said Ms Hamid.
“We made sure, in fact we wouldn’t have done it if he was there because our intention was to draw attention to the fact that what he’s doing on climate is actually a big disaster, rather than to talk about his family or where he lives, so that was the entire point.
“Security is a big part of whatever we do, we planned it carefully and meticulously, we knew he wasn’t going to be there.
“We knocked on the door to make sure that there was nobody there, initially there was no response, then we got a response, we told them who we were. So this was quite a peaceful, calm thing to make a very important point.”
MPs’ security ‘always a concern’, says minister
The security of MPs is “always a concern”, health minister Maria Caulfield has said, when asked about protesters targeting Rishi Sunak’s home.
Ms Caulfield told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “MPs overall do have security concerns.
“We’re coming up in October to two years since our good colleague Sir David Amess was murdered, so yes, security around MPs is always a concern.”
Tory minister speaks of ‘when Labour get into government’
Health minister Maria Caulfield has claimed that people are worried about what will happen with London’s ultra-low emission zone “when [Labour] get into government”.
She was picked up on the apparent mistake by Sky News presenter Anna Jones, who said: “You said when Labour get into government, I assume you mean if they get into government?”
“Well absolutely, that’s the concern that people have,” Ms Caulfield replied.
People should be ‘proud’ of Sunak roof protest, says XR activist
People should be “proud” of the Greenpeace protest on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s constituency manor house, a climate activist from another campaign group has said.
Jon Fuller, of Extinction Rebellion, told LBC: “I do think it is a very, very sad situation we’ve got ourselves into here where this actually happens and people feel that it’s necessary.”
He added: “We are seeing an awful lot of damage being done to property because of climate change. So people are going to get frightened, young people are very frightened indeed.
“They see on the government’s website this message of adapt or die, and they see the government isn’t adapting, so that fear just grows and grows. So what are people supposed to do? I think we should be proud of them because they’re not violent.”
Concerns raised about ‘major breach of security'
Mr Sunak, the MP for nearby Richmond, this week announced plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves by granting more than 100 new licences for extraction in the North Sea.
Protester Alex Wilson, who lives in Newcastle with her partner, who was also on the roof, released a video message from the scene of the protest, saying: “We’re all here because Rishi Sunak has opened the door to a new drilling frenzy in the North Sea while large parts of our world are literally on fire.
“This will be a disaster for the climate.”
On the ground, Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Philip Evans defended the action at the Prime Minister’s family home.
He told the PA news agency the group had knocked on the door when they arrived and said “this is a peaceful protest”, but there was no answer.
Asked whether it was intrusive to target someone’s home, Mr Evans said: “This is the Prime Minister. He is the one that was standing in Scotland going to drill for every last drop of oil while the world is burning.”
Peter Walker, who stepped down as North Yorkshire Police’s deputy chief constable in 2003, said he was “absolutely astonished” the protesters gained access to the house, as he called for an investigation.
He told LBC radio: “It is clearly in my view a major breach of security.”
Greenpeace activists released on bail
North Yorkshire Police, who have come under criticism following the security breach at the Prime Minister’s grade II-listed mansion in Kirby Sigston on Thursday, said their investigation “remains ongoing”.
The campaigners draped his home with an oil-black fabric to protest against the Government’s plans to allow licences to be granted for further development of North Sea oil and gas.
They scaled the roof of his home at about 8am on Thursday, while Mr Sunak, his wife and children were on holiday in California, and stayed up until around 1.15pm, when they were arrested.
The force said: “All five suspects who were arrested following the protest in Kirby Sigston on August 3 have been released on conditional police bail to allow for further inquiries to be carried out.
“The investigation remains ongoing.”
Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: “There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident, which has now been brought to a safe conclusion.”
But a former deputy chief constable from the force said it was a “major breach of security”, as he called for an “investigation into how this has been allowed to happen”.