Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Greta Thunberg is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 November, charged with a public order offence over a protest outside a hotel where an oil and gas conference was taking place.

The 20-year-old climate activist was arrested near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on 17 October whilst protesting against the Energy Intelligence Forum taking place inside.

She will now face a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, namely failing to leave the highway and continue the protest on the pavement.

Thunberg was bailed after being charged and subsequently joined other climate protests in London organised by Fossil Free London – outside JP Morgan in Canary Wharf on 19 October and outside London’s Guildhall on Monday.

The first two protests were in relation to the continued use of fossil fuels by major oil and gas companies, while the latest focused on the government’s approval of drilling at the Rosebank oil field.