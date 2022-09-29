Aerial photos capture Hurricane Ian devastation on Florida coast

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hurricane Ian left millions without power and an unknown number of people dead as it moved through the state of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, likely causing billions of dollars worth of damage in the process.

Homes in Lee County, Florida, are seen surrounded by floodwaters on Thursday after Hurricane Ian (REUTERS)

Ian, now a tropical storm, was moving into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane again before hitting South Carolina tomorrow. Parts of Florida are still today experiencing intense rainfall and flooding, with many in the state trying now to assess the damage they have suffered over the last two days.

A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday (AP)

Florida Gov Ron DeSantissaid at a press conference on Thursday that the amount of water rising in the state makes it “basically a 500-year flood event” and that the storm “has changed the character of a significant part of our state.” He called it “one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.”

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers on Thursday (AP)

President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties as of Thursday afternoon, with that number in line to rise as the extent of the damage in other regions of the state becomes clearer.

A structure on the Florida coast in Fort Myers is seen in flames following Hurricane Ian (AP)

The declarations allow Floridians to seek assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), while the state as a whole will recieve a significant amount of federal assistance in the coming days and weeks as it begins its recovery efforts.

A wrecked Fort Myers boat yard is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (AP)

Now, with the storm headed towards South Carolina, residents of the Palmetto State are preparing for disruptions to their routines and potential damage on Friday. The storm is also expected to have impacts in North Carolina.

Damaged homes are seen in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday following Hurricane Ian (Getty Images)

The storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits South Carolina. It was a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5 hurricane, when it first made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa.