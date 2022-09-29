Aerial photos capture Hurricane Ian devastation on Florida coast

Hurricane Ian left millions without power and an unknown number of people dead as it moved through the state of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, likely causing billions of dollars worth of damage in the process.
Ian, now a tropical storm, was moving into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane again before hitting South Carolina tomorrow. Parts of Florida are still today experiencing intense rainfall and flooding, with many in the state trying now to assess the damage they have suffered over the last two days.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantissaid at a press conference on Thursday that the amount of water rising in the state makes it “basically a 500-year flood event” and that the storm “has changed the character of a significant part of our state.” He called it “one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.”
President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties as of Thursday afternoon, with that number in line to rise as the extent of the damage in other regions of the state becomes clearer.
The declarations allow Floridians to seek assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), while the state as a whole will recieve a significant amount of federal assistance in the coming days and weeks as it begins its recovery efforts.
Now, with the storm headed towards South Carolina, residents of the Palmetto State are preparing for disruptions to their routines and potential damage on Friday. The storm is also expected to have impacts in North Carolina.
The storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits South Carolina. It was a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5 hurricane, when it first made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa.
