Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Aerial photos capture Hurricane Ian devastation on Florida coast

Ian, now a tropical storm, has left millions in Florida without power and some residents stranded

Abe Asher
Thursday 29 September 2022 18:15
Comments
Fatalities and flooded cities as Hurricane Ian hits Florida trapping 2.5 million

Hurricane Ian left millions without power and an unknown number of people dead as it moved through the state of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, likely causing billions of dollars worth of damage in the process.

Homes in Lee County, Florida, are seen surrounded by floodwaters on Thursday after Hurricane Ian

(REUTERS)

Ian, now a tropical storm, was moving into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning but is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane again before hitting South Carolina tomorrow. Parts of Florida are still today experiencing intense rainfall and flooding, with many in the state trying now to assess the damage they have suffered over the last two days.

A damaged causeway to Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday

(AP)

Florida Gov Ron DeSantissaid at a press conference on Thursday that the amount of water rising in the state makes it “basically a 500-year flood event” and that the storm “has changed the character of a significant part of our state.” He called it “one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.”

Recommended

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers on Thursday

(AP)

President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties as of Thursday afternoon, with that number in line to rise as the extent of the damage in other regions of the state becomes clearer.

A structure on the Florida coast in Fort Myers is seen in flames following Hurricane Ian

(AP)

The declarations allow Floridians to seek assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), while the state as a whole will recieve a significant amount of federal assistance in the coming days and weeks as it begins its recovery efforts.

A wrecked Fort Myers boat yard is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

(AP)

Now, with the storm headed towards South Carolina, residents of the Palmetto State are preparing for disruptions to their routines and potential damage on Friday. The storm is also expected to have impacts in North Carolina.

Recommended

Damaged homes are seen in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday following Hurricane Ian

(Getty Images)

The storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits South Carolina. It was a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5 hurricane, when it first made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in