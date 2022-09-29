Hurricane Ian - update: Storm may be ‘deadliest in Florida history’ as path heading to South Carolina
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Florida
Dozens of rescue operations were underway across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.
Hurricane Ian had lost strength but remained extremely dangerous on Thursday, forecasters warned, as it continued its march inland towards Florida’s east coast. A hurricane warning has also been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina.
Thousands of people are stranded across the state as coastguard helicopters were seen plucking people from roofs after several feet of water surged into neighorboods. Some 2.5million people were currently without power.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the hurricane as a “500-year flood event” and said that major infrastructure had been badly damaged including the Sanibel Causeway in southwest Florida and the bridge to Pine Island, near Fort Myers.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida following the catastrophic impacts. “This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history,” he said later during a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.
Ian to bring ‘life-threatening’ flooding and storm surge to Georgia and Carolinas
The latest National Hurricane Center warning says that Ian is expected to bring “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.”
The NHC said at 2pm ET that Ian is 275 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, traveling 9mph with current maximum sustained winds of 70mph.
NFL game to go ahead in Tampa on Sunday night
The Sunday night NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will go ahead in the Florida city in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the home team has announced.
“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled,” the team said in a statement.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 8.20pm ET.
“We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week,” the statement added.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm.”
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
“We have a major fundraising deadline coming up and there’s never been a time like this,” said Mr Trump, who claimed America had “never been so disrespected” by the world.
BREAKING: Charleston is ‘shutting down’ ahead of Hurricane Ian
The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, is asking his city to shut down on Friday as storm Ian approaches.
“There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
No evacuations have been ordered in South Carolina, with Ian forecast to make landfall a second time on Friday along the state’s coast as a minimal hurricane.
Forecasters warn several feet of ocean water could surge into low areas along the coast, like Charleston.
The flooding could rival or even slightly exceed recent hurricanes.
Where to donate to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Non-profit organisations have opened up relief funds to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
You can find a list of places where you can donate in the article below.
Live: Biden receives Hurricane Ian briefing at Fema
Watch as President Joe Biden receives an update on Hurricane Ian’s destructive path across Florida.
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be ‘deadliest in Florida history’
Hurricane Ian may be the worst storm that Florida has ever seen, President Joe Biden said at a Thursday briefing.
“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history,” said Mr Biden, who addressed Federal Emergency Management Agency staff during a briefing at Fema headquarters.
The president said federal officials have been receiving “early reports” of what he said may be “substantial loss of life” in the storm’s wake, but he also said search and rescue operations had commenced before dawn in hopes of aiding people who are “stranded and who are in desperate shape” including water rescues by Coast Guard personnel.
Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be ‘deadliest in Florida history’
Mr Biden says he has spoken with Florida governor Ron DeSantis ‘four or five times already’
As millions remain without power, warnings over generators
The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning to those using generators as more than 2.6 million people in Florida remained without power.
“Many residents in Florida are starting recovery in the aftermath of #Ian & many will use Generators to provide power,” the agency tweeted on Thursday.
“We want to stress these Generator safety tips. Unfortunately, many indirect fatalities in hurricanes have occured after the fact due to improper generator use.”
Follow live: Traffic cam shows Tropical Storm Ian battering central Florida
Hurricane Ian death toll rises
IndependentTV has the latest on tropical storm Ian as it continues to wreak havoc across Florida.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises as 2.5 million left without power
Hurricane Ian has left at least five people dead and 2.5 million trapped at home without electricity, after battering Florida with 155mph winds as it made landfall late on Wednesday 28 September. The near-Category 5 hurricane ripped off roofs, flooded streets and homes, collapsed a bridge and damaged power lines. “We have received a major disaster declaration for nine counties, but we do expect more,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in a briefing on Thursday (29 September). In some areas emergency services are still waiting for winds to drop before response can begin. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
