The Cop26 summit in Glasgow ended with a deal to set rules for international carbon markets, paving the way for countries to buy and sell carbon credits from one another and potentially unlocking significant funding for efforts to combat climate change.

The markets could open up possibilities for funding climate initiatives for countries that succeed in reducing emissions, and can give an option to others to buy and use international carbon credits to meet their climate goals.

The framework was agreed upon in the Glasgow climate pact adopted by 197 countries on Saturday.

The prospect of carbon trading was already part of the 2015 Paris agreement under Article 6.

However, an absence of clear regulations and some contentious issues kept it from becoming an international trade framework in previous sessions.

While the Glasgow summit managed to overcome some major sticking points in the negotiations of carbon credit trading, its efficiency in reducing the world’s overall emissions has divided experts.

But the agreement at least means that trading will begin in a more structured manner.

Here’s a look at what these markets will look like and what this means for the world.