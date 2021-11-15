The end of the Cop26 conference has sparked plenty of debate from readers – as you can see from our latest collection of letters.

Many are upset at the lack of progress that has been made during the past two weeks – with some pointing towards the role that China and India played in watering down the language in the final communique. The president of Cop26, Alok Sharma, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that the two nations will have to explain themselves to climate-vulnerable nations, with the wording over the use of coal having been changed from “phase out” to “phase down”. However, it is still the first time such a set of wording around coal has been inserted into a Cop agreement.

“I am going to be calling on everyone to do more,” Sharma said, adding: “But as I said, in relation to what happened yesterday, China and India will have to explain themselves and what they did to the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.”