Can fashion ever be truly sustainable?

Why is fashion so bad for the environment?

Every second a truckload of garments is going to landfill or incineration, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

A report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development found some 93 billion cubic metres of water - enough to meet the needs of five million people - is used by the fashion industry annually, and around half a million tons of microfibre, which is the equivalent of three million barrels of oil, is being dumped into the ocean every year.

Meanwhile, clothing factories in developing countries dump harmful chemicals such as dyes and bleaches into waterways.

A 2021 report by a coalition of green groups accused the global fashion industry of developing a "dangerous addiction" to synthetic fibres made from fossil fuels in order to supply shoppers with rapidly increasing quantities of throwaway clothing.

Fossil Fashion: The Hidden Reliance of Fashion on Fossil Fuels, says the use of synthetic fibres, especially polyester, has doubled in textiles in the last 20 years.

The research revealed some brands are now releasing as many as 20 collections per year and people are buying 60% more clothes than 15 years ago, but wearing them for half as long.

There also concerns about the conditions endured by garment workers in developing countries such as Bangladesh.