UK flood warnings – latest: Environment agency issue 34 alerts as Wales hit by downpours
Weather warnings for rain and wind are in place across parts of the country until Thursday
Swathes of England have been almost entirely cut off by flooding after heavy downpours left towns and other residential areas under several feet of water.
Images and videos have captured how settlements across the southwest have been effectively transformed into islands after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.
Residents in parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, have been left marooned by the water, with similar scenes reported across neighbouring Worcester, where Worcester Racecourse and Worcestershire County Council Cricket ground remain submerged.
It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of the country until Thursday.
It joins 34 flood warnings and 98 flood alerts from the Environment Agency in place across England.
In a statement, the agency said: “River and surface water flooding impacts are also possible across parts of the North of England on Saturday and Sunday.
“Local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England.”
In pictures: Persistent flooding leaves town marooned
Shocking aerial images show how parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, have been turned effectively into islands as a result of flooding.
How will the rainfall impact my area?
Here is a useful graphic showing how Wednesday and Thursday’s downpours are likely to impact different areas across the UK:
Yellow warning of rain issued for southwest England and Wales
A yellow weather warning will be in place for much of southwest England and parts of Wales from 9pm tonight to 5pm on Thursday.
Here’s what the Met Office say to expect:
- Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible
- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
UK weather: Town almost completely cut off by flood water amid heavy downpours
Aerial images show residential areas cut off as heavy downpours caused flooding around the country.
The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place for Thursday for South West England and Wales as the continuing downpours pose a risk of power cuts and fast-flowing floodwater.
Parts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, were almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.
My colleague Liam James reports:
Town almost completely cut off by flood water as heavy rain batters UK
Met Office warns more flooding could follow as rain and high winds sweep the country
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies