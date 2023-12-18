East Coast braces for major storm with millions under flood watches: Live
Major storm system moves northward, hitting New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, after pummeling Florida with heavy rain
The East Coast is bracing for a major storm with 58 million people currently under flood watches just as holiday travel plans get under way.
Around one foot of rain is expected to inundate New York on Monday as more than a dozen states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, are under flood warnings with heavy rain and strong winds moving in.
The National Weather Service has warned that strong gusts of wind may make travel particularly difficult in parts of southern Connecticut, southeastern New York and Boston.
The strong gusts may down trees and power lines, as well as damage or blow away outdoor holiday decorations in parts of the region, officials have warned.
The severe weather conditions have already affected traffic along the I-95 corridor, which has been at risk of delays from wind and rain throughout the weekend and into Monday.
South Carolina was hit hard with flooding rains on Saturday, while around 45 million people from eastern Georgia to the Northeast were also under high wind alerts late on Sunday.
Rain expected to ease up this afternoon in New York City
Rainfall is expected to ease around 1pm local time in New York City, the National Weather Service for New York City reports.
The current temperature sits around 59 deegrees, which is unseasonally high for the region. Average December temperatures in the Big Apple range from the low 40s to the high 30s, according to the NWS.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 50 degrees Monday afternoon and reach 39 degrees by the evening, the NWS forecasts.
Northeast hits estimated 400,000 customers without power
In Massachusetts alone, more than 110,000 electric customers are without power as a powerful storm pushes through the northeast, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.
That brings the total of those without power in the northeast to more than 400,000. The number of people impacted appears to have doubled in just two hours — an estimated 200,000 customers were without power at approximately 8am local time on Monday.
New York, Boston airports hit by delays and cancellations amid holiday travel
Airports serving the New York City and Boston areas are seeing delays and cancellations as severe weather continues to hit the northeastern United States.
LaGuardia Airport is first in the country for cancelled flights as of Monday morning, with at least 81 flights cancelled and 38 delayed, FlightAware reports.
Boston’s Logan International Airport is a close second, with 68 cancelled and 53 delayed. The delays are averaging one hour and 45 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Meanwhile, New York’s JFK International Airport is leading the country in delays as of Monday morning, with 72 delayed flights and 33 cancellations.
Georgia beat 143-year-old rainfall record over the weekend
The Savannah International Airport in Savannah, Georgia recorded 3.16 inches of rainfall on Sunday, beating the record of 1.96 inches in 1880, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina.
The region beat an additional two records over the weekend. Downtown Charleston, South Carolina was hit by 3.86 inches of rainfall on Sunday, beating the 1923 record of just 1.18 inches. Meanwhile, the Charleston International Airport recorded 3.17 inches, more than three times the 1975 record of just .66 inches.
Rhode Island coastal levels may hit a 32-year high
Thanks to heavy rain, parts of Rhode Island might see their highest coastal levels in three decades, meteorologists say.
Water levels at Fox Point in Providence, Rhode Island are expected to approach 10 feet, according to the National Weather Service Boston. The last time water levels hit that point was during Hurricane Bob in 1991.
Meanwhile, cities across the northeast are preparing for similar spikes in coastal levels and potential flooding as heavy rain continues to beat down.
Watch: Massive storm system drenches East Coast threatening travel impacts
Almost 200,000 still without power as storm batters through dozens of states
The storm left hundreds of thousands of people without power on Saturday and Sunday, with almost 200,000 people still without electricity in states including Virginia, New Jersey and New York as of Monday morning, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.
The storm began trekking up the coast on Saturday, sweeping through much of Florida, before moving along the Southeastern coast on Sunday.
It is now moving along the East coast.
Latest pictures as more than a dozen states issued with flood warnings
Effects of storm will ‘likely linger’ past Monday, says weather service
The storm system will start to push away from the Northeast later on Monday evening, but its effects will likely linger, the weather service said.
“Even though the big storm will begin to depart the Northeast Monday evening, the huge circulation of the storm will overspread the entire eastern U.S. with very blustery conditions,” the weather service said.
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations.
Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina‘s waterfront community of Georgetown, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said. More than 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) of rain fell in the area situated between Charleston and Myrtle Beach since late Saturday.
“It’s not just the areas that we normally see flooding, that are flood-prone,” Broach said. “It’s areas that we’re not really expecting to have flooding issues...It’s like a tropical storm, it just happens to be in December.”
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast
