The East Coast is bracing for a major storm with 58 million people currently under flood watches just as holiday travel plans get under way.

Around one foot of rain is expected to inundate New York on Monday as more than a dozen states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, are under flood warnings with heavy rain and strong winds moving in.

The National Weather Service has warned that strong gusts of wind may make travel particularly difficult in parts of southern Connecticut, southeastern New York and Boston.

The strong gusts may down trees and power lines, as well as damage or blow away outdoor holiday decorations in parts of the region, officials have warned.

The severe weather conditions have already affected traffic along the I-95 corridor, which has been at risk of delays from wind and rain throughout the weekend and into Monday.

South Carolina was hit hard with flooding rains on Saturday, while around 45 million people from eastern Georgia to the Northeast were also under high wind alerts late on Sunday.