At least five people have died after dangerous flooding pounded New England.

A man in Pennsylvania and a woman in South Carolina – both in their 70s – died after their vehicles were submerged in high water, local officials reported. Two other people were killed by falling trees in Maine and Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, a fifth person died in New York when their vehicle went around a barricade on a flooded road and was swept into the Catskill Creek, the Times Union reported.

It comes after 58 million Americans were put under flood warnings yesterday amid a major storm on the East Coast.

The storm unleashed between two and four inches of rainfall across the region within a 24-hour period, triggering flooding that engulfed cars, trapped drivers on inundated roadways in New Jersey and Connecticut, and prompted water rescues in New Hampshire and Maine.

The severe weather also left more than 620,000 homes and businesses in the region without power, according to poweroutage.us. Most of the power outages were reported in Maine, where 432,000 people remain in the dark as of Tuesday morning.