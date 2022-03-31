Environmental activists let down tyres on ‘hundreds’ of SUVs across Britain

A group of climate protestors who call themselves the ‘Tyre Extinguishers’ last night let the air out of the wheels of 4x4s across the UK.

The group say the luxury vehicles, also known as SUVs, are a climate disaster, cause health problems through air pollution, and make British roads more dangerous.

A press release states that members ‘disarmed’ 4x4s in London’s Chelsea, Chiswick, Harley Street, Hampstead Heath, Notting Hill, Belgravia, Clapham, as well as Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Sheffield, Liverpool, and Edinburgh.

The group’s aim is to make it impossible to own a 4x4 in urban areas across the UK and is planning to target more cars in the future.

The statement read: “The Tyre Extinguishers are a leaderless group where citizens take action in their local area by using a website to learn how to deflate the tyres and to print off a leaflet to leave at the SUV to inform the owner of what has happened, for their safety.

“The group is taking this action because SUVs are a climate disaster – if SUV drivers were a country, they would be the seventh-largest polluting country in the world.

“SUVs cause air pollution. Larger cars belch out more toxic fumes, worsening air pollution in our town and cities. Scientists increasingly link air pollution to a whole range of health problems, from heart attacks, strokes, cancer, lung problems, miscarriages, even mental health problems.

“SUVs are unnecessary. Three-quarters of these ‘off-road’ vehicles are sold to people living in towns and cities. They exist purely for the vanity of their owners, who see them as a status symbol.

“For the sake of this vanity and conspicuous consumption, climate change is made worse, we breathe in polluted air, and more people die in accidents. This is unacceptable.”

A letter the group leaves on the luxury vehicles they target (Tyre Extiguishers)

The Tyre Extinguishers also claim SUVs are much more likely to kill pedestrians compared to normal cars and are calling for bans on 4x4s in urban areas, pollution levies to tax them out of existence, and massive investment in public transport.

Spokesperson Marion Walker said: “Governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these massive unnecessary vehicles.

“SUVs are a climate disaster, they cause air pollution and are dangerous for other road users. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them.

“Politely asking for climate action, clean air, and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action.”

However, some Twitter users slammed the action. One said: “You let down my tyres and I didn’t notice until I started driving with my three children in my car.

“My car is fully electric. We also had a child that required to be at the hospital for an appointment in the city. Thankfully we had a second car. Please think before you act.”