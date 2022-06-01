Judge rules that bees, legally, can be fish

According to a state court judge in California, bees can be legally classified as fish.

This ruling reverses a lower court’s finding.

While seemingly farcical, this decision allows the state to list bee species as threatened or endangered under the California Endangered Species Act — under the category of fish, since “fish” is defined as including invertebrates.

“It is a great day for California’s bumble bees,” said Pamela Flick from Defenders of Wildlife, one of the case’s intervenor defendants, via a press release.

“Today’s decision confirms that California Endangered Species Act protections apply to all of our state’s imperiled native species and is critical to protecting our state’s renown biodiversity.”

Under the law, an “endangered species” can be a bird, mammal, fish, amphibian, reptile, or plant. This definition, notably, could leave out other potential species that may be threatened, such as insects.

But the state’s Fish and Game Code defines “fish” as including wild fish, mollusks, crustaceans, invertebrates and amphibians.

This does seem to stretch the colloquial boundary of “fish” – few people would describe a crab as a fish, for example. But this expanded definition would allow the state to protect something like the California freshwater shrimp, a species who lives only in California and is threatened by development.

The court was decided whether bees also count as “invertebrates” under the state’s definition of “fish” – the only place in the California Fish and Game Code where “invertebrates” are mentioned.

Habitat would seem to be the big differentiator here, as most people consider fish to live in the water and bees to live on land. As the court puts it, “A fish, as the term is commonly understood in everyday parlance, of course, lives in aquatic environments.”

But, it adds, the state’s definition of “fish” includes at least one land-based invertebrate – the Trinity bristle snail.

The court concluded that the definition of “fish” here should not be limited to aquatic wildlife, and that land-based invertebrates like bees can be listed under the law.

This case came about because the state had started to list four bumble bee species under the California Endangered Species Act, before being sued by various agricultural interests. A lower court had previously sided with the plaintiffs.

Insects like bees face a variety of threats, from pesticides to the climate crisis. According to the non-profit Xerces Society, an insect protection group and another intervenor defendant on the case, 28 per cent of North American bumble bees are facing extinction.

Around the world, warming and habitat loss is decimating insect populations – which could have serious ecological consequences for things like pollination and food sources for other wildlife.

“The Court’s decision allows California to protect some of its most endangered pollinators, a step which will contribute to the resilience of the state’s native ecosystems and farms,” Sarina Jepsen from the Xerces Society said via their press release.