A severe cyclone is inching closer to India and Pakistan as the South Asian countries evacuated tens of thousands of people, with four deaths already reported from worsening conditions.

Named Biparjoy, which means “disaster” in Bengali, the very severe cyclone is forecasted to make landfall between India’s Kutch region in Gujarat and Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi tomorrow with more evacuations ongoing.

High tides, strong winds, and rainfall is already lashing several regions in western India, including Mumbai. Out of the four deaths reported, three were young boys who drowned off Mumbai’s coast, while a woman was killed due to an accident caused by strong winds in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145kph, gusting up to 150kph.

The coastal regions in both countries are on high alert today as storm continues its northwestern journey. It was last spotted about 280 km west-southwest of Gujarat’s Jakhau Port and 340km south-southwest of Karachi.