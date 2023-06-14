Cyclone Biparjoy – live: Four dead as India and Pakistan brace for ‘heavy damage’
Three boys drowned in Mumbai while heavy winds caused an accident in Gujarat
India and Pakistan on high alert over ‘extremely severe’ cyclone Biparjoy
A severe cyclone is inching closer to India and Pakistan as the South Asian countries evacuated tens of thousands of people, with four deaths already reported from worsening conditions.
Named Biparjoy, which means “disaster” in Bengali, the very severe cyclone is forecasted to make landfall between India’s Kutch region in Gujarat and Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi tomorrow with more evacuations ongoing.
High tides, strong winds, and rainfall is already lashing several regions in western India, including Mumbai. Out of the four deaths reported, three were young boys who drowned off Mumbai’s coast, while a woman was killed due to an accident caused by strong winds in Gujarat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145kph, gusting up to 150kph.
The coastal regions in both countries are on high alert today as storm continues its northwestern journey. It was last spotted about 280 km west-southwest of Gujarat’s Jakhau Port and 340km south-southwest of Karachi.
Trains in Gujarat cancelled as cyclone Biparjoy brings extreme weather
India's western railway has partially cancelled some trains to Gujarat as a precautionary measure as cyclone Biparjoy brings high tide, heavy rains and gusts of winds to the province.
So far 69 trains have been cancelled, 32 trains short terminated and 26 trains short originated due to the very severe cyclone. More impacts are expected, the country's weather department warned.
Cyclone Biparjoy path: Track where the very severe storm is headed
Cyclone Biparjoy is continuing its northern journey after originating in the Arabian sea last week.
The storm, which has intensified into a "very severe cyclone", is expected to take a slight eastward turn making landfall in Gujarat state's Kutch region.
This graph from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) shows the modelled path for the cyclone.
Biparjoy is currently located about 280km west of Jakhau Port in Gujarat.
Heavy rainfall in Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer
India’s weather department in its latest update said Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch region are experiencing “heavy to very heavy rainfall” today ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.
The severe cyclone is expected to make landfall in the Kutch district of Gujarat, but its impact is being felt in the form of high tides and wind gusts as far as Mumbai and Karachi.
When and where is cyclone Biparjoy making landfall?
Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian sea, is heading towards India's Gujarat and Pakistan's Sindh as a very severe cyclone.
The cyclonic storm is expected to make a landfall tomorrow near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.
The cyclone is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145kph. It was last spotted about 280km west-southwest of Jakhau Port and 340km south-southwest of Karachi.
Red alert in India and Pakistan as tens of thousands evacuated
Coastal regions of India and Pakistan are on a red alert as cyclone Biparjoy approaches India and Pakistan tomorrow, prompting evacuations of tens of thousands of people.
Residents living within 5km of the coast in Gujarat were evacuated, and those living within 10km may also have to move out, officials have said.
In Pakistan, disaster management personnel were deployed to ensure coastal communities were moved to shelters.
Both countries are experiencing heavy gusts of winds and high tides, posing danger to coastal communities and infrastructure.
Cyclone Biparjoy inches close to India and Pakistan
A severe cyclone is inching closer to India and Pakistan bringing high tides and heavy gusts of winds and prompting mass evacuation in both countries.
The cyclone, which is currently packing gusts of up to 150kph, is expected to make landfall tomorrow impacting the western parts of India, including the Gujarat state and coastal Maharashtra and southern parts of Pakistan.
Karachi and Mumbai, the financial capitals of Pakistan and India are expected to be impacted the cyclone.
Welcome to The Independent‘s blog with all the updates on the very severe cyclone, Biparjoy, heading towards the coast of India and Pakistan. Stay tuned for the latest.
