Air quality plummets in New York as wildfires rage in Canada

New York City and large parts of the tri-state area were placed under air quality alerts on Tuesday as wildfires continued to rage across Canada.

More than 160 forest fires have broken out in the province of Quebec as officials warned that it’s shaping up to be Canada’s worst fire season ever. There are more than 400 wildfires across the country as leaders appealed for international help to bolster local fire crews.

Heavy smoke from Quebec’s wildfires began moving over eastern New York and western New England on Monday evening.

New York City was experiencing hazy skies and the sun blotted to a deep orange by the smoky conditions on Tuesday.

An air quality alert was put in place until midnight due to unhealthy levels of particulate matter by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Air quality advisories were in effect for the New York City metro area, along with Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central Regions.

Officials recommended that individuals limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce health risks and that extra precautions are taken when it comes to young children and those with preexisting respiratory conditions such as asthma or heart disease.