Scottish wildfire ‘seen from space’ burns more than three square miles of Highlands

Smoke from a Scottish wildfire that has burnt more than three square miles can be seen from space.

The fire at Cannich, in the hills above Loch Ness in the Highlands, is now on its fifth day with fire engines and specialist resources remaining on the scene this week.

Satellite images from Nasa show the plume of smoke from the blaze drifting towards the loch on Monday (29 May) amid clear skies.

Helicopters are being used to waterbomb the area and members of the public have been warned not to walk their dogs there as a safety precaution.