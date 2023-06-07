Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning.

The smoke has travelled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May.

In New York City, skies were darkened by an orange tinge throughout the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the US Environmental Protection Agency issued a poor air quality alert for New England, a day after parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota received a similar advisory.

Last week, US officials as far south as Maryland, Baltimore, Virginia and Pennsylvania reported being impacted by the wildfires.