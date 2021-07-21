China floods - live: At least 12 dead and 100,000 evacuated after region sees heaviest rain in a millennium
At least 12 people have died in devastating flooding in China, after the central province of Henan experienced what forecasters say is its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.
The deaths occurred in the region’s capital Zhengzhou, where 100,000 people have now been evacuated from their homes.
The city saw almost a year’s worth of rain between Saturday evening and Tuesday night, with 617.1mm falling over the three day period, not far off the annual average of 640.8mm.
The severe rainfall caused rivers to flood in the Yellow River basin, meaning dozens of cities were inundated.
Pictures from Zhengzhou depict residents wading across the streets near half-submerged vehicles, while alarming footage on social media shows commuters on an underground train up to their chests in water on Tuesday.
Speaking on Wednesday, Chinese president Xi Jinping admitted that the situation was challenging. "Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult," he told state television.
Chinese military blasts dam to divert flood
The Chinese military has blasted a dam in Henan province to divert floodwater.
The operation took place late on Tuesday in the city of Luoyang.
Severe flooding in Zhengzhou
Videos and photos from Henan province show how severe the flooding there is.
Here is a small selection:
Passengers rescued from flooded underground station
Passengers were stranded in a subway station in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou after it became flooded following heavy rainfall.
Footage shows firefighters rescuing people, who were up to their waists in water.
Sophie Wingate reports:
12 dead and 100,000 evacuated in Henan province
At least 12 people have died and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated after severe flooding in Zhengzhou, China.
This came after the city, which has 12 million residents, experienced almost a year’s worth of rain in the three days to Tuesday.
Meteorologists have described the amount of rainfall as a “once in a thousand years” event.
Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water in China
Zhengzhou receives its typical annual rainfall in just three days, as city hit by floods seen only ‘once in a thousand years’
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the deadly floods in China.
