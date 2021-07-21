Shocking footage shows a subway station in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China’s Henan province, completely inundated as deadly flooding hit the region.

Passengers are seen wading through waist-high water along the tracks, while firefighters rescue people on inflatable dinghies.

The floods, caused by record-breaking rainfall, have left at least 12 people dead and more than 100,000 evacuated from their homes in the city. Authorities have issued the highest level of weather warning for Henan, a tourist and logistics hub that is home to some 94 million people.

It comes after devastating flooding also battered Germany, Belgium and other countries.