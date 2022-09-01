CO2 emission risks to US society higher than previously estimated

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cost of damages to society caused by increases in CO2 emissions may be nearly four times higher than previously estimated, new research suggests.

The current US government value for the social cost of carbon is US$51 per additional metric tonne of CO2 emissions, whereas the new estimate is US$185 per tonne of CO2, according to a new paper in Nature.

The paper reads: “These higher values increase the expected benefits of greenhouse gas mitigation strategies and could inform a wide range of climate policies worldwide.”

The social cost of CO2 aims to put a price on the negative consequences of CO2 emissions. This measure is useful when working out the net benefit of greenhouse gas emission policies, calculated as the difference between the economic cost of emissions reduction and the value of the damages that are prevented by such mitigation strategies.

