CO2 emission risks to US society higher than previously estimated
The social cost of CO2 estimation methodology used by the US federal government may be outdated
The cost of damages to society caused by increases in CO2 emissions may be nearly four times higher than previously estimated, new research suggests.
The current US government value for the social cost of carbon is US$51 per additional metric tonne of CO2 emissions, whereas the new estimate is US$185 per tonne of CO2, according to a new paper in Nature.
The paper reads: “These higher values increase the expected benefits of greenhouse gas mitigation strategies and could inform a wide range of climate policies worldwide.”
The social cost of CO2 aims to put a price on the negative consequences of CO2 emissions. This measure is useful when working out the net benefit of greenhouse gas emission policies, calculated as the difference between the economic cost of emissions reduction and the value of the damages that are prevented by such mitigation strategies.
More to follow
