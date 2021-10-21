✕ Close Related video: Is Cop26 the summit to change our future?

India’s prime minister will be among the world leaders to attend the UN climate summit in Glasgow next month, officials have said.

Confirmation that Narendra Modi will be at the conference will help allay fears that key decision makers will not be present, after China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin declined their invitations.

With just 10 days to go until delegates meet, a leaked report has revealed some of the world’s most-polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report.

More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace, show Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels.

The world is currently far off track to meet globally-agreed targets to limit temperature rises and curb dangerous warming, and the Cop26 summit is the effective deadline for countries to bring forward more ambitious national climate plans.