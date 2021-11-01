Cop26 Glasgow news – live: David Attenborough urges leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’ as summit begins
Latest updates as world leaders begin talks
Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.
Boris Johnson welcomed many heads of state and government, warning them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.
He was followed on stage by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who told Cop26 delegates “the world is looking to you”.
The 95-year-old broadcaster added: “Perhaps the fact that the people affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generations but young people alive today, perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story, to turn this tragedy into a triumph.”
However, the first morning was marred by long queues and reports of lengthy delays of up to two hours to pass the summit security lines.
Attenborough: ‘World should work towards wonderful recovery’
Sir David Attenborough has told world leaders that there is time to “rewrite our story” in an impassioned speech during the opening ceremony of Cop26.
Broadcaster and natural historian Sir David, 95, is in attendance at the climate summit in Glasgow today where he was one of the first people to speak before more than 100 leaders.
“In my lifetime, I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you should witness a wonderful recovery,” he said.
Sir David noted that the poorest in the world are being hit hardest by climate change, and that along with recapturing “billions of tonnes of carbon from the air”, we must see “nature as our ally” in reducing future impacts.
He said: “If working apart we are force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.”
China vows to roll-out large wind and solar power projects
China has pledged that it will accelerate development in green renewable energy.
Xi Jinping, who will address the Cop26 climate summit by a written statement read out on his behalf, said that China is planning large-scale construction of wind farms and solar power projects.
Mr Xi said that every party should do its best to take “stronger” action to deal with climate change, and that developed countries should help poorer countries to “do better”, according to China’s state media.
Biden: US will ‘sprint’ to 1.5C target by 2030
US president Joe Biden has said his country remains hopeful that the 1.5C target will be reached, saying he will “sprint” to get there by 2030.
That, he told delegates in Glasgow, would be followed by a long term plan to ensure the US transitions to a net zero economy.
He said: “We are planning for both a short term sprint to 2030 that will keep 1.5C in reach, and for a marathon that will take us to the finish line and transform the largest economy in the world into a thriving, innovative, equitable and just clean energy engine for a net zero world.”
Italian PM calls for ‘quantum leap’ in fight against climate change
Climate change can “tear us apart”, the Italian PM warned world leaders at Cop26 as he called for a “quantum leap” in the fight against it.
Speaking on the first day of the summit, Mario Draghi urged those involved to build to on the promises made at the recent G20 summit in Rome.
He said the impact of climate change caused by rising temperatures is already “all too evident” in weather disasters and the cost of this is rising.
“Climate change can tear us apart. Thanks to the constant co-operation and dialogue we are making good progress on addressing climate change,” he said.
“Here at the Cop26 we must now go further than we did at the G20.
“We need to speed up our commitment to keep rising temperatures below 1.5C.
“We need to build on the G20 agreement and act faster and more decisively.”
Merkel calls for ‘ambitious’ climate action
Angela Merkel has said the next decade will be “decisive” when it comes to global community’s response to the heating planet.
Addressing delegates, the outgoing German chancellor said world leaders should be “more ambitious” with their pledges in order to tackle the worsening crisis.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer mocked for reporting on Cop26 from Edinburgh
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer has found himself on the wrong side of some Scots after tweeting that Cop26 was happening in Edinburgh, instead of Glasgow.
You can read the full report here:
CNN journalist mocked for reporting on Cop26 from wrong city
Veteran news anchor causes controversy after appearing to confuse Scotland’s biggest cities
Russia targeting carbon neutrality by 2060
Russia has approved a long-term government climate strategy targeting carbon neutrality by 2060.
Moscow has rejected US allegations it was not doing enough on climate change as the Cop26 conference began, despite not sending Vladimir Putin to the summit.
Mr Putin, the leader of the world’s number four greenhouse gas emitter, plans to deliver a recorded message at the Glasgow talks, which he is not attending, and will not be able to speak live, the Kremlin’s spokesman said.
Brazil’s indigenous people ‘must be part of solution'
A group representing Brazil’s indigenous people has said the world needs their expertise in protecting the Amazon rainforest to solve the global warming crisis.
The groups - who say they are facing increasing threats from loggers, miners and Brazil’s own climate-skeptic government - told Reuters they had brought 40 envoys to the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, their biggest ever international delegation.
“If there is no protection of indigenous territories and rights, there will also be no solution to the climate crisis, because we are part of that solution,” Sonia Guajajara, head of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (ABIP), said.
“We need to urgently save our territories to protect the lives of indigenous people and the future of our planet.”
The Amazon is the world’s largest tropical rainforest and considered a crucial bulwark against climate change.
Greta Thunberg protesting outside summit
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been pictured outside the summit’s blue zone protesting with other young campaigners.
Ms Thunberg has said she was not officially invited to the conference, but is attending to take part in protests in Glasgow.
On Monday afternoon she was filmed holding up a banner saying: “Enough is enough.”
Greta Thunberg to give press conference on fringes of Cop26 summit
The young climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to speak alongside other climate activists on the fringes of the Cop26 summit at around 3.30pm this afternoon, reports our climate correspondent, Daisy Dunne.
Ms Thunberg will appear alongside young activists from global south countries that are already facing severe impacts as a result of the climate crisis.
It comes after Thunberg and several other young activists penned an open letter to world leaders asking them to finally face up to the climate emergency. More on this soon.
