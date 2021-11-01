✕ Close Cop26: David Attenborough urges world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

Boris Johnson welcomed many heads of state and government, warning them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

He was followed on stage by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who told Cop26 delegates “the world is looking to you”.

The 95-year-old broadcaster added: “Perhaps the fact that the people affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generations but young people alive today, perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story, to turn this tragedy into a triumph.”

However, the first morning was marred by long queues and reports of lengthy delays of up to two hours to pass the summit security lines.