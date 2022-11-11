Cop27 live updates: Joe Biden to address climate conference in Egypt today
US president to unveil crackdown on methane, just as scientists warn avoiding disastrous climate change even harder
US president Joe Biden is set to address the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt today as his administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry.
In a joint announcement with the European Union, Mr Biden is expected to announce a crackdown on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — at the global climate conference in Egypt.
Scientists said today that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are on track to rise around 1 per cent this year, warning this would make it harder for the world to avoid disastrous levels of climate change.
The Biden administration will embark on “a relentless focus to root out emissions wherever we can find them,” White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said.
Oil and gas companies have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to exempt hundreds of thousands of the smallest wells in the US from the methane rules.
The president’s speech in Sharm el-Sheikh will remind countries to stay focused on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. He will also discuss the importance of public-private partnership and detail US efforts to decarbonise.
Joe Biden is preparing to address world leaders at the key Cop27 climate negotiations, where he will attempt to showcase US leadership on climate issues.
Among announcements likely timed for his arrival, the United States and the European Union plan to make a joint announcement pledging to crack down on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.
Washington and Brussels already have proposals to do this, but the declaration is meant to encourage other countries to do the same, building on the Global Methane Pledge to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent this decade.
However, President Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower petrol prices for consumers following Russia’s war on Ukraine. Mr Biden is set to announce a rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a greenhouse gas that contributes even more to global warming than carbon dioxide — at the summit.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies