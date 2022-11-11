Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to leave for Egypt (AP)

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

US president Joe Biden is set to address the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt today as his administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry.

In a joint announcement with the European Union, Mr Biden is expected to announce a crackdown on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — at the global climate conference in Egypt.

Scientists said today that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are on track to rise around 1 per cent this year, warning this would make it harder for the world to avoid disastrous levels of climate change.

The Biden administration will embark on “a relentless focus to root out emissions wherever we can find them,” White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said.

Oil and gas companies have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to exempt hundreds of thousands of the smallest wells in the US from the methane rules.

The president’s speech in Sharm el-Sheikh will remind countries to stay focused on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. He will also discuss the importance of public-private partnership and detail US efforts to decarbonise.