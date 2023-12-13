Jump to content

Cop28 concludes with historic deal marking ‘beginning of the end’ for fossil fuel era

Louise Boyle
at Cop28 in Dubai
Wednesday 13 December 2023 08:30
<p>COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber, left, and COP28 CEO Adnan Amin embrace during a plenary session at the COP28</p>

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber, left, and COP28 CEO Adnan Amin embrace during a plenary session at the COP28

(AP)

The Cop28 global climate summit has reached a historic deal on fossil fuels, hailed by the UN as marking “the beginning of the end for the fossil fuel era”.

Members of the delegations from some 200 countries rose to their feet, clapping and huggy as what is known as the Global Stocktake Agreement was swiftly finalised on Wednesday just after 11am local time in Dubai.

However the final plenary was not without fireworks. A representative from Samoa, on behalf of a coalition of small island states, said the deal had been adopted when they were not in the room and that it did not go far enough to protect their homes, some of the world’s most at-risk places to the climate crisis.

Samoa’s speech was met with a longer standing ovation than the original announcement.

This is a developing news story

