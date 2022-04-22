Earth Day is a celebration of the environment and a call to action on issues affecting it (AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated one billion people around the world are set to mark this year’s Earth Day, an annual event to celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment.

Climate activists in Europe are planning a wave of protests against fossil fuels, which they say are fuelling both the climate crisis and war in Ukraine.

Many other events are being held across the globe to celebrate the 52nd Earth Day, including other environmental protests, talks, film screenings and local litter picking events.

Earth Day 2022 has a theme of “Invest in our Planet” with a focus on encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.