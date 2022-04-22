Earth Day 2022 - live: World marks 52nd annual event as activists target fossil fuels
Follow live as Earth Day 2022 is celebrated across the globe
An estimated one billion people around the world are set to mark this year’s Earth Day, an annual event to celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment.
Climate activists in Europe are planning a wave of protests against fossil fuels, which they say are fuelling both the climate crisis and war in Ukraine.
Many other events are being held across the globe to celebrate the 52nd Earth Day, including other environmental protests, talks, film screenings and local litter picking events.
Earth Day 2022 has a theme of “Invest in our Planet” with a focus on encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.
Climate activists to protest against Russian fossil fuels
Climate activists are set to protest outside Germany government and embassy buildings across Europe on Earth Day 2022 as they call for stronger action against Russian fossil fuels.
Activists in Berlin, Warsaw, Brussels and elsewhere are expected to hand out red-stained roubles to symbolize blood covering a currency they say is fuelling both climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Germany is one of the EU countries opposed to an embargo on Russian oil and gas for fear of damage to their economies.
Watch this space for pictures and details of the protests later today.
What is Earth Day?
Before Earth Day 2022 properly kicks off, let’s quickly remind ourselves of what the yearly event is.
In short, it is a day that every year offers people around the world a chance to focus on the planet and the challenges facing it.
Ethan Freedman, our climate reporter in New York, explains in full:
Everything you need to know about Earth Day 2022
When is Earth Day 2022?
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as the world marks Earth Day 2022.
