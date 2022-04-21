What’s the history of Earth Day?

According to EarthDay.org, the initial idea for Earth Day came on the heels of a 1969 oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. In response to that disaster, they say, US Senator Gaylord Nelson wanted to catalyse environmental activism along the lines of the movement opposing the Vietnam War.

Those organising efforts led to the first Earth Day in 1970 — which saw 20 million people across the US participating — around 10 per cent of the country’s population at the time, reports EarthDay.org.

Within a year, the organisation points out, US President Richard Nixon had created the Environmental Protection Agency — a new branch of the federal government. The first Earth Day also preceded a wave of environmental legislation passed in the US in the early 1970s, including the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act, they note.

Earth Day became an international campaign in 1990, according to the organisation, spreading to 141 countries, and by 2000, the annual event had reached nearly every corner of the globe.

In recent years, the day has become something of a yearly milestone for the global environmental movement. In 2016, the historic Paris Agreement started gathering signatory countries on Earth Day, for example. The international pact aims to limit global warming to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels.